Energy Matters competition winners grateful for appliances

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, February 18, 2018

THREE Jamaicans, who were selected in an energy awareness competition, are now proud owners of home appliances built with inverter technology.The prizes were presented by Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Dr Andrew Wheatley at the Appliance Traders Limited (ATL) showroom last Thursday.read more

