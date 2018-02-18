Quentin Tarantino says Uma Thurman's car crash was 'one of the biggest regrets of my life'

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, February 18, 2018

At 10:15am PST "I am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage." However she went on to accuse other producers, including Harvery Weinstein, of covering up the crash. "They lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Natalie Portman: I have '100 stories' of abuse in Hollywood

Hollywood women launch group to tackle harassment in wake of Harvey Weinstein scandal 

Uma Thurman says #metoo: Harvey Weinstein does not deserve a bullet

Harvey Weinstein's contract 'protected him from sexual harassment allegations'

Could Harvey Weinstein be criminally prosecuted?

Harvey Weinstein's wife announces split amid mounting sex abuse scandal as Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie speak out

Uma Thurman and her financier former partner in custody battle



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
E-IDCOT appoints new CEO

South Zone start Shell U15 defence

Party Celebrates Dr Edward Harris’ Contribution

Arijahknow Live Wires To Perform In Jamaica

Arijahknow Live Wires To Perform In Jamaica

Bob Marley to fire up Falmouth port

'Soul Rebel' talks for Marley's 73rd b'day celebrations

SPORTS more
22-strong squad for Carifta chess

Teens show off skills

T&T qualifies for Champions League

Home for BMX coming

South Zone start Shell U15 defence

Another Apple software store opens

Windies get one pick in ICC team

POLITICS more
Attorneys condemn proposal

New Road Traffic Bill passed In Lower House

Russia to face 'consequences' if it meddles again — Tillerson

How and Where Your Candidates Will Be Nominated

The Green Engine Rumbles: B.P.P. Names 18 Candidates in 5 Municipalities

Holness presents report on Caricom relationship

Holness tables report on CARICOM

BUSINESS more
'Destination Data' - Digicel vows to improve customers' experience

Prestige Holdings dips $0.21

E-IDCOT appoints new CEO

exporTT to help local businesses become more competitive

IMF wants Govt. to review accounting systems

Consumer Price Index: Inflation Increased 0.6%

Prestige Holdings dips $0.21

TECH more
Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

CRIME more
McLean led cops to 6-y-o's body - investigator

Farmer shot dead in Clarendon

Shocker after lending out car

Attorneys condemn proposal

$550M cocaine-in-lumber bust… Star witness confesses to packing cocaine in wood

E’bo resident claims ammo lodged at station in 2016 unaccounted for

Anglican Bishop Says Don’t Give Up on Our Young People

RELATED STORIES
Natalie Portman: I have '100 stories' of abuse in Hollywood

Hollywood women launch group to tackle harassment in wake of Harvey Weinstein scandal 

Uma Thurman says #metoo: Harvey Weinstein does not deserve a bullet

Harvey Weinstein's contract 'protected him from sexual harassment allegations'

Could Harvey Weinstein be criminally prosecuted?

Harvey Weinstein's wife announces split amid mounting sex abuse scandal as Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie speak out

Uma Thurman and her financier former partner in custody battle

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
susan carl: I have actually experienced a lot in my relationship, my husband never cared about me and I always did everything to make him happy. I have tried so many ways to find out what was distracting him...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
John Vilder: Help me thank HACKINTECHNOLGY after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in less...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

Businessman suggests Jamaica considers foreigners for police commissioner post
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. otuke who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Foga Road High School Gets New Class Rooms
Tash: Yhass Foga The Best School Ever Proud of My School To The Fullest These Teachers Are The Best Teacher Ever Trust Me....Most Of Our Principal Miss Campbell Make Sure Our School Is Doing Well...

Police hunting for snake at Central
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

Hopes raised for global economy
fred: you need someone to hack for you ? help you change school grades?, clear your criminal records hack into email accounts and social networks,gain access into bank accounts, drop money into bank...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
susan carl: I have actually experienced a lot in my relationship, my husband never cared about me and I always did everything to make him happy. I have tried so many ways to find out what was distracting him...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
John Vilder: Help me thank HACKINTECHNOLGY after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in less...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

Businessman suggests Jamaica considers foreigners for police commissioner post
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. otuke who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Foga Road High School Gets New Class Rooms
Tash: Yhass Foga The Best School Ever Proud of My School To The Fullest These Teachers Are The Best Teacher Ever Trust Me....Most Of Our Principal Miss Campbell Make Sure Our School Is Doing Well...

Police hunting for snake at Central
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

Hopes raised for global economy
fred: you need someone to hack for you ? help you change school grades?, clear your criminal records hack into email accounts and social networks,gain access into bank accounts, drop money into bank...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...