Looking at education beyond just grades

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, February 18, 2018

All of us would possibly remember our CXC grades, but would we remember the questions that were asked in the exam?Maybe not. Let's go deeper: Do you even remember the last thing you were taught before the exam? Maybe high school is too far back; it...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Schools continue practice despite education ministry’s recommendation

Mastery or mere results?

EDITORIAL - Needed: a creative pedagogy

Education Crisis

Engineer makes CSEC maths easy

CXCs for $ale

Wasted effort



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
One crack in perfection - June Isaacs loved Gregory through drug addiction

Police shoots drop Jabloteh 47-19

Henderson aims for closed Marathon course

Henderson aims for closed Marathon course

Michael Prophet's funeral held in England - Had been slated to perform at Rebel Salute 2018

Downswell does live remake of gospel classic

The Music Diaries | Crown prince, king of reggae, birthdays prominent in reggae month celebrations

SPORTS more
Sinn Fein policing spokesman is filmed 'using bolt cutters' to remove car clamp

Carey Chen tells how to become the best at fishing, painting

Jamaican student athlete Ackeem West makes college Presidential Honour Roll

Police shoots drop Jabloteh 47-19

Narine: I’m still not ready for international duty

Khary, Narine, Khan win it for Red Force

T&T to benefit from FIFA 2.0 strategy

POLITICS more
Hayle The Woman!

Bar Association still wants revision of judicial selections

Pollard: My heart is still to play for West Indies

Tony Becca | Enough is definitely enough

'Men of might' set lofty goals - Cornwall College Alumni - of South Florida vows to do more - to help alma mater

Someone needs to hand Peter Phillips a newspaper or sit him down to watch the news

Of Peter Phillips, Higgins and signs of sunrise

BUSINESS more
XL Results Impacted By Natural Catastrophes

Painful reality! - European Union's decision to ditch preferential trade agreements hurting Caribbean

Hope... as upgraded Lovers' Leap attraction reopens

Cedric Stephens | Lawbreakers and accident claims

Medical Associates triumphs in share dispute - Community Medical Services fights on through appeal

Painful reality! - European Union's decision to ditch preferential trade agreements hurting Caribbean

Someone needs to hand Peter Phillips a newspaper or sit him down to watch the news

TECH more
Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

CRIME more
One crack in perfection - June Isaacs loved Gregory through drug addiction

The Rosa Palmer/Annie Palmer connection and major lies in Jamaican history

The Rosa Palmer/Annie Palmer connection and major lies in Jamaican history

Police shoots drop Jabloteh 47-19

Narine: I’m still not ready for international duty

Henderson aims for closed Marathon course

Henderson aims for closed Marathon course

RELATED STORIES
Schools continue practice despite education ministry’s recommendation

Mastery or mere results?

EDITORIAL - Needed: a creative pedagogy

Education Crisis

Engineer makes CSEC maths easy

CXCs for $ale

Wasted effort

RECENT COMMENTS
Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
John Vilder: Help me thank HACKINTECHNOLGY after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in less...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

Businessman suggests Jamaica considers foreigners for police commissioner post
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. otuke who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Foga Road High School Gets New Class Rooms
Tash: Yhass Foga The Best School Ever Proud of My School To The Fullest These Teachers Are The Best Teacher Ever Trust Me....Most Of Our Principal Miss Campbell Make Sure Our School Is Doing Well...

Police hunting for snake at Central
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

Hopes raised for global economy
fred: you need someone to hack for you ? help you change school grades?, clear your criminal records hack into email accounts and social networks,gain access into bank accounts, drop money into bank...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Sport Scoreboard, January 24, 2018
danny: HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES VIRUS hello I have been suffering from HERPES virus for the past 3 years and i had constant pain especially in my knees, During the first year I had faith in God that i...

RECENT COMMENTS
Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
John Vilder: Help me thank HACKINTECHNOLGY after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in less...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

Businessman suggests Jamaica considers foreigners for police commissioner post
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. otuke who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Foga Road High School Gets New Class Rooms
Tash: Yhass Foga The Best School Ever Proud of My School To The Fullest These Teachers Are The Best Teacher Ever Trust Me....Most Of Our Principal Miss Campbell Make Sure Our School Is Doing Well...

Police hunting for snake at Central
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

Hopes raised for global economy
fred: you need someone to hack for you ? help you change school grades?, clear your criminal records hack into email accounts and social networks,gain access into bank accounts, drop money into bank...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Sport Scoreboard, January 24, 2018
danny: HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES VIRUS hello I have been suffering from HERPES virus for the past 3 years and i had constant pain especially in my knees, During the first year I had faith in God that i...