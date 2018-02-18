Forex: J$125.75 to one US dollar

Jamaica Observer - Friday, February 18, 2018

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The US dollar on Friday, February 2, ended trading at J$125.75 up by 15 cents according to the Bank of Jamaica's daily foreign exchange trading summary.Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar ended trading at J$99.38 down from J$102.13 while the British pound sterling ended...read more

