No judgment yet on Lahey motion

Royal Gazette - Thursday, February 18, 2018

A judge in Boston has reserved judgment on whether to allow the Government of Bermuda to pursue its lawsuit against the Lahey Clinic. At a hearing in Massachusetts District Court yesterday afternoon, Judge Indira Talwani heard a motion filed by the hospital to have the case dismissed. Court...read more

