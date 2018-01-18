Drury Lane is evidence of the PPP’s mind-set

Kaieteur News - Wednesday, January 18, 2018

Drury Lane is a small street that runs west to east or east to west, depending on how oneâs sees it, in Campbellville. It begins from Middleton Street and cross over Sherriff Street where it runs right into the Campbellville Fire Station at Stone Avenue; that is where it ends. If you are...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Campbellville couple remanded for illegal gun, ammo, ganja

Narco cops seize gun, assault rifle ammo in Campbellville raid

Can the AFC pull it back?

Sherriff Street/Mandela Ave. road project set to commence in January

Chanderpaul half century helps West Demerara to 31-run win over East Bank

GCB/CGI 3-day franchise League… Shepherd, Looknauth bowl West Demerara to big win over East Bank

For the good of Guyana… PPP’s barrage has to be countered and stopped-WPA Executive Member



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Cool Runnings, again!

Kool Ravers gets two YVAs nods

Marlon Reid celebrates 45

Bunny Wailer to get lifetime honour

'Tosca' encores at Palace Cineplex this Sunday

Coming Soon

Regular show times at Palace Multiplex

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, January 31, 2018

Raynor urges Berkeleyites to lace up for Fun Run

Onions clash sink or swim for Social Club

Vasco make a comeback

Freisenbruch-Meyer Continental League Results

Bermuda To Germany Sailing Regatta In July

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Sweden: Royal couple discuss mental health at Stockholm research centre

POLITICS more
Raynor urges Berkeleyites to lace up for Fun Run

The same-sex marriage struggle in the beginning

Cochrane predicts he will contest NOC elections

EDITORIAL: Of walls and Independent thought

Teco Lake: ‘I did not write that letter’

This Day in History — January 31

'A good thing'

BUSINESS more
Workshop for dealing with difficult people

Costliest weather disasters buffeted insurers

Mini hospital set to open in Hamilton

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 30 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 30 2018

Assad regime promotes Syria as a 'tourist' destination

Liberia's Weah pledges to alter racist constitution

TECH more
Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

CRIME more
Rape-accused Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan 'questioned by police in Paris'

Manchester United Flow Skills Ultimate Football Experience returns

Minister says peddlers supplying mental patients with illegal drugs

Sydney seaplane took 'totally inexplicable' turn before crash that killed five Britons, investigators reveal

Eight-month-old girl raped in Delhi

Hillary Clinton explains why she 'refused' to fire adviser accused of sexual assault' 

Mother drowns crying baby in bathtub

RELATED STORIES
Campbellville couple remanded for illegal gun, ammo, ganja

Narco cops seize gun, assault rifle ammo in Campbellville raid

Can the AFC pull it back?

Sherriff Street/Mandela Ave. road project set to commence in January

Chanderpaul half century helps West Demerara to 31-run win over East Bank

GCB/CGI 3-day franchise League… Shepherd, Looknauth bowl West Demerara to big win over East Bank

For the good of Guyana… PPP’s barrage has to be countered and stopped-WPA Executive Member

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

Businessman suggests Jamaica considers foreigners for police commissioner post
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. otuke who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Foga Road High School Gets New Class Rooms
Tash: Yhass Foga The Best School Ever Proud of My School To The Fullest These Teachers Are The Best Teacher Ever Trust Me....Most Of Our Principal Miss Campbell Make Sure Our School Is Doing Well...

Police hunting for snake at Central
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

Hopes raised for global economy
fred: you need someone to hack for you ? help you change school grades?, clear your criminal records hack into email accounts and social networks,gain access into bank accounts, drop money into bank...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Sport Scoreboard, January 24, 2018
danny: HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES VIRUS hello I have been suffering from HERPES virus for the past 3 years and i had constant pain especially in my knees, During the first year I had faith in God that i...

Teachers stage 24-hour strike today
Siul Asos: Mon Jan 22 2018 it will happen again /si no me lo creen mañana var parsar las maestras de Bonao sorry de informarlo antes de tiempo

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

Businessman suggests Jamaica considers foreigners for police commissioner post
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. otuke who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Foga Road High School Gets New Class Rooms
Tash: Yhass Foga The Best School Ever Proud of My School To The Fullest These Teachers Are The Best Teacher Ever Trust Me....Most Of Our Principal Miss Campbell Make Sure Our School Is Doing Well...

Police hunting for snake at Central
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

Hopes raised for global economy
fred: you need someone to hack for you ? help you change school grades?, clear your criminal records hack into email accounts and social networks,gain access into bank accounts, drop money into bank...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Sport Scoreboard, January 24, 2018
danny: HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES VIRUS hello I have been suffering from HERPES virus for the past 3 years and i had constant pain especially in my knees, During the first year I had faith in God that i...

Teachers stage 24-hour strike today
Siul Asos: Mon Jan 22 2018 it will happen again /si no me lo creen mañana var parsar las maestras de Bonao sorry de informarlo antes de tiempo