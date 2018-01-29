Belgium's exploding wild boar population must go on the pill, demands exasperated mayor

Telegraph UK - Monday, January 18, 2018

Belgium's exploding wild boar population must go on the pill, demands exasperated mayor Comment icon Comment icon ALL SECTIONS More Belgium's exploding wild boar population must go on the pill, demands exasperated mayor Wild boar are causing havoc in Belgium. 29 January 2018 1:20pm Belgium's...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
German minister backs calls to drastically cull wild boars

Wild boar bites off dog walker's fingertip in the Forest of Dean

France's 'smelliest cheese' under threat from rampaging wild boars

Wild boar shot dead after rampaging around primary school in Italy

Coypu: They're cute and furry, but Italy declares war on growing population of beaver-like animals

Wild boar spotted in Gloucester city centre shows beasts are growing bigger and bolder due to cross-breeding, experts warn

Homeowners told to put up 5ft electric fences after hungry boars besiege town



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Arts Centre To Host “Winter Open” On Jan 31

Boasy Tuesdayz brings international flavour

All fun at Pub 69

Esco collabs with Bounty Killer

‘Bello Mania Circus’ In Bermuda Next Month

BREAKING NEWS: Val Cuffy resigns from DFC

RJRGLEANER CROSS-COUNTRY invades Emancipation Park

SPORTS more
BREAKING NEWS: Val Cuffy resigns from DFC

Cricket West Indies announce historic contracts for Windies players

Sport Scoreboard, January 29, 2018

Podium finish for Nagel in Hong Kong

Palanyandi and Fraser pounce at Port Royal

Smith I quit club because of racism

More excitement added to Super50 Cricket Festival

POLITICS more
Russian hackers attempting to meddle in US mid-term elections, says CIA chief

Russia accuses US of trying to meddle in its election 

2016 Population & Housing Census Pre-Report

Businessman suggests Jamaica considers foreigners for police commissioner post

Dominica diplomatic passport at the heart of court case in St. Kitts

PM Browne accuses UNDP of ‘taking all the credit’ in Barbuda

St. Lucian project touted to grant internet access to all its citizens

BUSINESS more
Butterfield shares at 52-week high

SVL vice president marketing post made redundant

Enstar acquires Novae legacy business

Three Priorities for Barbados as a Thriving Centre of International Investment

Digicel Foundation opens its 174th school in Haiti

Ashworth joins Sompo International

LOM gives away 25,000 to mark 25 years

TECH more
Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

CRIME more
Man Arrested After Collision On Front Street

2 charged in MoBay petrol bust

Man arrested after early morning crash

MISSING: Victor Ramkinssoon

St Mary family grateful for new home

Esco collabs with Bounty Killer

St James wanted man held in St Elizabeth

RELATED STORIES
German minister backs calls to drastically cull wild boars

Wild boar bites off dog walker's fingertip in the Forest of Dean

France's 'smelliest cheese' under threat from rampaging wild boars

Wild boar shot dead after rampaging around primary school in Italy

Coypu: They're cute and furry, but Italy declares war on growing population of beaver-like animals

Wild boar spotted in Gloucester city centre shows beasts are growing bigger and bolder due to cross-breeding, experts warn

Homeowners told to put up 5ft electric fences after hungry boars besiege town

RECENT COMMENTS
Police hunting for snake at Central
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

Hopes raised for global economy
fred: you need someone to hack for you ? help you change school grades?, clear your criminal records hack into email accounts and social networks,gain access into bank accounts, drop money into bank...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Sport Scoreboard, January 24, 2018
danny: HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES VIRUS hello I have been suffering from HERPES virus for the past 3 years and i had constant pain especially in my knees, During the first year I had faith in God that i...

Teachers stage 24-hour strike today
Siul Asos: Mon Jan 22 2018 it will happen again /si no me lo creen mañana var parsar las maestras de Bonao sorry de informarlo antes de tiempo

Oxford University student cleared of rape charge as yet another case collapses days before trial begins
ReallyCPS?: Reviewing evidence 3 days before the trial, absolute fucking pisstake

Blisters? ...could be ‘night fever’
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

RECENT COMMENTS
Police hunting for snake at Central
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

Hopes raised for global economy
fred: you need someone to hack for you ? help you change school grades?, clear your criminal records hack into email accounts and social networks,gain access into bank accounts, drop money into bank...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Sport Scoreboard, January 24, 2018
danny: HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES VIRUS hello I have been suffering from HERPES virus for the past 3 years and i had constant pain especially in my knees, During the first year I had faith in God that i...

Teachers stage 24-hour strike today
Siul Asos: Mon Jan 22 2018 it will happen again /si no me lo creen mañana var parsar las maestras de Bonao sorry de informarlo antes de tiempo

Oxford University student cleared of rape charge as yet another case collapses days before trial begins
ReallyCPS?: Reviewing evidence 3 days before the trial, absolute fucking pisstake

Blisters? ...could be ‘night fever’
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...