Dangerous pitch halts Test – but play to resume

Antigua Observer - Saturday, January 18, 2018

Umpires chose to end play prematurely on day three of the third Test between South Africa and India because of concerns over the Johannesburg pitch. Cracks in the Wanderers surface widened to cause inconsistent, exaggerated bounce and excessive seam movement. Play was halted after the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Imad Wasim 5 for 14 dismantles West Indies

Windies Wilt Under Weight Of Kohli’s 12th Hundred

Prime Minister and Opposition Leader differ on Baha Mar project

Senegal ‘won’t extradite’ IAAF bribery suspect Papa Massata Diack’

Australian Selector Launches Scathing Attack On Windies Ahead of Second Test

Chamber of Commerce to rebrand

The CDB is no rag doll



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Premiere Of ‘Respice Finem’ Film On Berkeley

Mar-Co eyes Billboard charts

Grace Jones documentary to be premiered in Ocho Rios

Montari drops new single - Ijah Maakie releases EP - Chaps has 'Dream' - for Mountain View

Yeah Yeah Yeah Wednesdays already a hit

Sex dolls may cause less rape cases - Tony Matterhorn

Mt Zion AME celebrates new year, fresh start

SPORTS more
Bermuda Marathon Champion Killed In Kenya

No bids for Chris Gayle as Stokes tops IPL auction

Video: January 27th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Cameron warns Trinidadian trio end could be near

King loses quarter-final in Newport Challenger

Simmons Centuries Put Windies In Plate Final

National Netball League to shoot off in March

POLITICS more
Gov't focused on developing Falmouth — PM

Holder: Are we ready for a female leader?

Calpso semifinal on tonight

‘Pitbull’ goes after ‘World Boss’ for defamation

Paradise Lake definitely worth a dip

Guillen calls for answer after Red Force showing

RHTY&SC congratulates Clinton Pestano on National Selection

BUSINESS more
Dockyard “Water Break” Closes Clocktower Mall

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting January 27

Some retirees should be spending more

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 26 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 26 2018

Guillen calls for answer after Red Force showing

CIF dips $0.31

TECH more
Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

CRIME more
More high-powered weapons, ammunition seized in St James

Judiciary encouraged to educate the public on sentencing guidelines

Police forces and prosecutors failing to carry out 'basic' procedure in rape cases, Attorney General says

Gunmen go on killing spree in Jamaica

#StJamesSOE: Two assault rifles, 149 rounds found in Granville

15-year-old student among 10 persons killed in 12 hours

Portland biker injured after crashing into police car

RELATED STORIES
Imad Wasim 5 for 14 dismantles West Indies

Windies Wilt Under Weight Of Kohli’s 12th Hundred

Prime Minister and Opposition Leader differ on Baha Mar project

Senegal ‘won’t extradite’ IAAF bribery suspect Papa Massata Diack’

Australian Selector Launches Scathing Attack On Windies Ahead of Second Test

Chamber of Commerce to rebrand

The CDB is no rag doll

RECENT COMMENTS
Hopes raised for global economy
fred: you need someone to hack for you ? help you change school grades?, clear your criminal records hack into email accounts and social networks,gain access into bank accounts, drop money into bank...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Sport Scoreboard, January 24, 2018
danny: HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES VIRUS hello I have been suffering from HERPES virus for the past 3 years and i had constant pain especially in my knees, During the first year I had faith in God that i...

Teachers stage 24-hour strike today
Siul Asos: Mon Jan 22 2018 it will happen again /si no me lo creen mañana var parsar las maestras de Bonao sorry de informarlo antes de tiempo

Oxford University student cleared of rape charge as yet another case collapses days before trial begins
ReallyCPS?: Reviewing evidence 3 days before the trial, absolute fucking pisstake

Blisters? ...could be ‘night fever’
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Equine herpes forces racehorse quarantine at Nebraska track
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Things to know about oral herpes
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Barrister's wife tells court that her husband gave her herpes 
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

RECENT COMMENTS
Hopes raised for global economy
fred: you need someone to hack for you ? help you change school grades?, clear your criminal records hack into email accounts and social networks,gain access into bank accounts, drop money into bank...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Sport Scoreboard, January 24, 2018
danny: HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES VIRUS hello I have been suffering from HERPES virus for the past 3 years and i had constant pain especially in my knees, During the first year I had faith in God that i...

Teachers stage 24-hour strike today
Siul Asos: Mon Jan 22 2018 it will happen again /si no me lo creen mañana var parsar las maestras de Bonao sorry de informarlo antes de tiempo

Oxford University student cleared of rape charge as yet another case collapses days before trial begins
ReallyCPS?: Reviewing evidence 3 days before the trial, absolute fucking pisstake

Blisters? ...could be ‘night fever’
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Equine herpes forces racehorse quarantine at Nebraska track
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Things to know about oral herpes
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Barrister's wife tells court that her husband gave her herpes 
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...