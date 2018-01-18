Government urged to account for CBI Funds and clear the air on Venezuelan debt issue

Dominica News Online - Friday, January 18, 2018

Contending that the Roosevelt Skerrit-led administration has not so far properly accounted for CBI funds and the countryâs Venezuela debt situation, UWP leader Lennox Linton is insisting that the parliamentary opposition wants full accountability for Citizenship By Investment Funds...read more

