Julian Assange embassy stay dangerous to health — doctors

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, January 18, 2018

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) âThe ongoing six-year confinement of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in London's Ecuadorian embassy is dangerous to his physical and mental health, according to new clinical assessments conducted.A pair of doctors reached the verdict after spending 20 hours...read more

