Dem boys seh

Kaieteur News - Wednesday, January 18, 2018

People going to jail fuh Jagdeo wickedness Jagdeo is de only man who give heself a solid pension and he donât have a chick or a child. He ainât got a goat in ee yard. But he put two people in de New Building Society fuh punish Uncle Arjoon. Dem boys seh he and ee [â¦]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Is more than US$18 million share out as bonus

Ram Jattan give Top Cop de wrang letter

Moses promise picket fuh picket

Exxon come wid Jagdeo line

Linden got a man bigger than Soulja Bai

Officials got guards eating like a slave

Chinee workers squatting in Marriott



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Members' Week @ Tryall Club

After 12: Kimmy's 'El Chapo'

12 Strong | Special Forces won't back down

Palace Multiplex show times | Wednesday, January 24-Tuesday, January 30

A peace-full Reggae month - Organisers return to root of lyrics

Reggae Month gets boost

Hugh Masekela dead at 78

SPORTS more
Orchids clip Hummingbirds' wings in BEL clash

Foster's Fairplay | Let's all save Windies cricket

Joy and hope in Liberia as George Weah sworn in as president

Relief is coming!

The thrills of T&T’s marathon journey

Shabazz satisfied despite loss

Cricket Board drops 50-over competition

POLITICS more
Five things to know about Davos

PNP proposes 10-point anti-crime plan

ECB names squad for Inter County U-15 tourney

Hamilton Green birth anniversary 9-a-side football Fiesta on this Sunday

Caught in a net of - love and politics

Trinity's Anderson a wanted man

After Family Time, Bradley’s March to Belmopan Begins

BUSINESS more
Members' Week @ Tryall Club

Back to the drawing board for Oxford Road hotel - NEPA tells applicant to reduce building height

Saudi growth up — IMF

IMF raises global growth forecasts, US tax cuts provide boost

Joy and hope in Liberia as George Weah sworn in as president

Davos-bound bosses very upbeat on world economy

Five things to know about Davos

TECH more
Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

CRIME more
Standoff at NBS over court judgment…Managers, guards arrested as mortgage giant forced to pay $59M to sacked CEO

Briefing | Crime and violence in Jamaica; time to focus on embedded institutional problems

After St James state of emergency then what?

Lack of proper planning root cause of MoBay's crime problems

Former KPMG executives charged in accounting oversight scam

This Day in History — January 24

Crime Stop happy with successes in 2017

RELATED STORIES
Is more than US$18 million share out as bonus

Ram Jattan give Top Cop de wrang letter

Moses promise picket fuh picket

Exxon come wid Jagdeo line

Linden got a man bigger than Soulja Bai

Officials got guards eating like a slave

Chinee workers squatting in Marriott

RECENT COMMENTS
Teachers stage 24-hour strike today
Siul Asos: Mon Jan 22 2018 it will happen again /si no me lo creen mañana var parsar las maestras de Bonao sorry de informarlo antes de tiempo

Oxford University student cleared of rape charge as yet another case collapses days before trial begins
ReallyCPS?: Reviewing evidence 3 days before the trial, absolute fucking pisstake

Blisters? ...could be ‘night fever’
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Equine herpes forces racehorse quarantine at Nebraska track
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Things to know about oral herpes
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Barrister's wife tells court that her husband gave her herpes 
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Herpes daughter’s price for early sex
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Sex, lice and pubic shaving: study highlights risks
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

HIV-related mouth problems
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

RECENT COMMENTS
Teachers stage 24-hour strike today
Siul Asos: Mon Jan 22 2018 it will happen again /si no me lo creen mañana var parsar las maestras de Bonao sorry de informarlo antes de tiempo

Oxford University student cleared of rape charge as yet another case collapses days before trial begins
ReallyCPS?: Reviewing evidence 3 days before the trial, absolute fucking pisstake

Blisters? ...could be ‘night fever’
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Equine herpes forces racehorse quarantine at Nebraska track
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Things to know about oral herpes
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Barrister's wife tells court that her husband gave her herpes 
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Herpes daughter’s price for early sex
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Sex, lice and pubic shaving: study highlights risks
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

HIV-related mouth problems
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...