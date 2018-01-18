Customs Awareness Events Begin On Sunday

Bernews - Saturday, January 18, 2018

In the lead up to International Customs Day, which is Friday, January 26th, the Customs Department will be hosting number of events to raise...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Customs Department raising awareness

Customs Awareness Events Begin On Sunday

BMRC’s First Annual Halloween Ride & Fun Day

Customs Observing International Customs Day

Events To Mark ‘International Customs Day’

Events To Mark ‘International Customs Day’

Customs Dept Set For International Customs Day



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Autarchii tackles Land of The Free

Bob, Viv and smoking in the boys room

'Yardie' named a headliner at Sundance Film Festival 2018

A tribute of dignity - Kingsley Goodison recognises J'can, int'l music contribution

Singer Jesse Seymour Joins Big Chill Band

The Met: Live In HD’ Operas In Bermuda

Foreigners, dancers flock Uptown Mondayz

SPORTS more
How a Taipei school for the visually impaired is helping make Microsoft Windows even more accessible

'Too hard for girls': IT student defies Vietnam's gender norms

Students encouraged to enter Toyota art contest

SEBI issues application call for accelerator programme

Is teamwork overrated?

UCC partners with TGL to offer professional training in sales

PHOTO: PwC awards scholarships

POLITICS more
Common thieves who have been robbing us of our birthright

The facts about ganja in Jamaica

I was not pushed out, says Smith

Team Benschop distances self from M&CC representative

Former SSFL president Guy Ottley hailed as good man

#StJamesSOE: Early success from State Of Emergency — JDF

Honduras roads blocked in protests against election results

BUSINESS more
IMF does not want austerity in Tunisia: spokesman

Autonomous cars: Still many questions to answer

Cape Town water ration to be slashed as drought bites

Show me your company and your bank book will match

Staying on track

Winnie loses battle for Mandela's rural home

No joke when entire life savings in an NCB cheque

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
A new beatitude for crime control

Common thieves who have been robbing us of our birthright

We do not need a crime plan!

Making the most of the limited state of emergency

IMF does not want austerity in Tunisia: spokesman

Thieves, weapons and the loss of money

Call for Caricom to give ganja green light '

RELATED STORIES
Customs Department raising awareness

Customs Awareness Events Begin On Sunday

BMRC’s First Annual Halloween Ride & Fun Day

Customs Observing International Customs Day

Events To Mark ‘International Customs Day’

Events To Mark ‘International Customs Day’

Customs Dept Set For International Customs Day

RECENT COMMENTS
Oxford University student cleared of rape charge as yet another case collapses days before trial begins
ReallyCPS?: Reviewing evidence 3 days before the trial, absolute fucking pisstake

Blisters? ...could be ‘night fever’
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Equine herpes forces racehorse quarantine at Nebraska track
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Things to know about oral herpes
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Barrister's wife tells court that her husband gave her herpes 
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Herpes daughter’s price for early sex
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Sex, lice and pubic shaving: study highlights risks
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

HIV-related mouth problems
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Genital herpes in pregnancy doubles autism risk — study
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

RECENT COMMENTS
Oxford University student cleared of rape charge as yet another case collapses days before trial begins
ReallyCPS?: Reviewing evidence 3 days before the trial, absolute fucking pisstake

Blisters? ...could be ‘night fever’
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Equine herpes forces racehorse quarantine at Nebraska track
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Things to know about oral herpes
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Barrister's wife tells court that her husband gave her herpes 
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Herpes daughter’s price for early sex
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Sex, lice and pubic shaving: study highlights risks
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

HIV-related mouth problems
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Genital herpes in pregnancy doubles autism risk — study
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...