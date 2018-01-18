Michael Douglas accused of fondling himself in front of former employee

Telegraph UK - Friday, January 18, 2018

Michael Douglas accuser goes public with claims he fondled himself in front of her Comment icon Comment icon ALL SECTIONS More Michael Douglas accuser goes public with claims he fondled himself in front of her Douglas preemptively denied the claims earlier this week Credit: Richard Shotwell 19...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Nigella Lawson shows frustration at claims her shows are innuendo-filled in awkward television interview  

US Pentagon denies any ties to Russian drone attack

Michael Douglas makes pre-emptive move to deny sexual misconduct allegation

Family demand release of man found snoring on autopsy table after being pronounced dead

White House reporter: Michael Wolff had 'largely unfettered access' to West Wing

Director Paul Haggis denies sexual misconduct accusations 

Family of Ukip leader 'devastated' as he swaps his wife for model, 25



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Nino Million sings about 'Bumpa'

Stone Cold Records scores with Sean Paul song

Marcia Griffiths signed to new booking agency

Safaree to be honoured

Studio Vibes: Beats and melody at Grafton

Jovi Rockwell gets set to dance

Excitement fills peaceful Grants Pen

SPORTS more
Bermuda Athletes Receive Olympic Funding

Bermuda Athletes Receive Olympic Funding

Excitement fills peaceful Grants Pen

Top Squash Players To Compete In Bermuda

Sport Scoreboard, January 19, 2018

From Hall of Fame to Hall of Shame

Netball All-Stars on show

POLITICS more
Dominica’s prime minister scrambles to set up a Parliament approved post Maria consultative body

Were not going to Gold Coast on vacation

Island bids farewell to Bermudian hero

Lets try this again arise, Sir Clyde

Results: Warriors Bowling League Action

Auction scandal: Is the truth deliberately hidden?

EDITORIAL: Going nowhere on this horse

BUSINESS more
Replacement For CLICO Launched in Barbados – And It’s Promising Long-Awaited Payouts Soon

PwCs Kelly named as one to watch

Conference to bring in charismatic speaker

Four Bermudians qualify as CPAs at KPMG

Parrish brings fresh ideas to captive event

Repair business a labour of love for Ramotar

Burt to focus on forgotten in Budget

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Stolen Peugeot Car Recovered In Pembroke

HMP Liverpool: rats, drugs, violence and squalor at prison with worst conditions inspectors have ever seen

Elderly woman attacked by dogs

Gun found in rice bag

Jungle justice is a crime - police

Son killed on - mother's birthday

Studio Vibes: Beats and melody at Grafton

RELATED STORIES
Nigella Lawson shows frustration at claims her shows are innuendo-filled in awkward television interview  

US Pentagon denies any ties to Russian drone attack

Michael Douglas makes pre-emptive move to deny sexual misconduct allegation

Family demand release of man found snoring on autopsy table after being pronounced dead

White House reporter: Michael Wolff had 'largely unfettered access' to West Wing

Director Paul Haggis denies sexual misconduct accusations 

Family of Ukip leader 'devastated' as he swaps his wife for model, 25

RECENT COMMENTS
Oxford University student cleared of rape charge as yet another case collapses days before trial begins
ReallyCPS?: Reviewing evidence 3 days before the trial, absolute fucking pisstake

Blisters? ...could be ‘night fever’
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Equine herpes forces racehorse quarantine at Nebraska track
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Things to know about oral herpes
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Barrister's wife tells court that her husband gave her herpes 
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Herpes daughter’s price for early sex
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Sex, lice and pubic shaving: study highlights risks
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

HIV-related mouth problems
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Genital herpes in pregnancy doubles autism risk — study
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

RECENT COMMENTS
Oxford University student cleared of rape charge as yet another case collapses days before trial begins
ReallyCPS?: Reviewing evidence 3 days before the trial, absolute fucking pisstake

Blisters? ...could be ‘night fever’
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Equine herpes forces racehorse quarantine at Nebraska track
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Things to know about oral herpes
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Barrister's wife tells court that her husband gave her herpes 
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Herpes daughter’s price for early sex
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Sex, lice and pubic shaving: study highlights risks
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

HIV-related mouth problems
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Genital herpes in pregnancy doubles autism risk — study
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...