Weather Forecast For Thursday January 18

Bernews - Wednesday, January 18, 2018

Thursday, January 18 is expected to be mostly cloudy in the morning, then windy with periods of thunderstorms later in the day, with the high to be...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Weather Forecast For Friday April 7

Weather Forecast For Wednesday March 15

Weather Forecast For Saturday February 25

Weather Forecast For Sunday April 24

Weather Forecast For Monday January 11

Weather Forecast For Friday January 8

Weather Forecast For Monday January 5



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Lana Young Cast In OWN Series “Love Is__”

Photos: Nova Mas International At BHW Launch

Update: Machel Changes Tune

Divas show off their style at boat party

Leonardo pushes independent career

Jah9 releases video for 'Hardcore' remix

Rickey Teetz looks to expand reach in 2018

SPORTS more
Infantino We have to make things better

Evans Begins Competing In Finn Australian

Photos: Premier Burt Meets With FIFA President

Photos & Results: Bermuda Field Hockey

Photos & Results: Bermuda Field Hockey

Infantino has a ball in Bermuda

BSSF All Star Weekend To Kick Off On Thurs

POLITICS more
Petrotrin workers on standby for shutdown

PM says gov't ready to take 'firm and resolute measures' in crime fight

National Bipartisan Post Maria Consultative Body to be created

PM welcomes Opposition Leader’s recently released statement

Gov’t to create 1,100 jobs for those made redundant by Maria

PM Skerrit announces formation of bipartisan consultative body on reconstruction

Trump not Welcome

BUSINESS more
CCUL wants Govt help for conference

Petrotrin workers on standby for shutdown

JSIF urges increased partnership with service clubs

BSX holds steady

Stock Exchange Issuing Legal Entity Identifiers

Stock Exchange Issuing Legal Entity Identifiers

BSX authorised to issue LEIs

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Petrotrin workers on standby for shutdown

St Catherine teacher accused of having sex with primary school student

 Kevin Spacey investigated by Scotland Yard over third complaint of sexual assault

Grenada records first homicide for 2018

Gov't invests $161m to boost forensic lab

O-Wrap: Police used car dispute... Gov't renews crime focus... Teacher on sex charges

St Thomas teacher charged with having sex with minor

RELATED STORIES
Weather Forecast For Friday April 7

Weather Forecast For Wednesday March 15

Weather Forecast For Saturday February 25

Weather Forecast For Sunday April 24

Weather Forecast For Monday January 11

Weather Forecast For Friday January 8

Weather Forecast For Monday January 5

RECENT COMMENTS
NHS attempts to save £3 per flu jab have fuelled winter crisis as 'Japanese flu' spreads through hospitals 
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

SNP 'treating Scottish private school parents like super-rich' after minister claims they can afford fee rise
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
julie: Need a stationary exercise bike 3241646

Bank robber owns up
vincent ford: crime

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

Grenada family search protest
Jason Roberts: CYBERKVNG44 are still the best hakcers out there on the clear net. They provide top notch hacking services which make them really stand out. Theyve been recommended round the web for any hack job,...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
David: These were the words I learned at school 55years ago,but now it's changed to 'get the engines' etc.What happened to the original lyrics?

Bassarath backing T&T to win against Leewards
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Scorpions look to rebound
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

RECENT COMMENTS
NHS attempts to save £3 per flu jab have fuelled winter crisis as 'Japanese flu' spreads through hospitals 
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

SNP 'treating Scottish private school parents like super-rich' after minister claims they can afford fee rise
Helen Patrick: i was having this deadly disease for months i tried everything within my power to get rid of this illness all to no avail not until i came across a post from a forum about this great Doctor that...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
julie: Need a stationary exercise bike 3241646

Bank robber owns up
vincent ford: crime

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

Grenada family search protest
Jason Roberts: CYBERKVNG44 are still the best hakcers out there on the clear net. They provide top notch hacking services which make them really stand out. Theyve been recommended round the web for any hack job,...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
David: These were the words I learned at school 55years ago,but now it's changed to 'get the engines' etc.What happened to the original lyrics?

Bassarath backing T&T to win against Leewards
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Scorpions look to rebound
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...