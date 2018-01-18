XL Estimate Wildfires Catastrophe Loss Of $45M

Bernews - Sunday, January 18, 2018

XL Group Ltd announced preliminary estimates of natural catastrophe net losses of approximately $45 million related to the recent wildfires in...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
XL Estimate Wildfires Catastrophe Loss Of $45M

XL Estimate Q4 Catastrophe Loss Of $250M

Validus Estimate $30M Losses From Wildfires

Validus Estimate $30M Losses From Wildfires

XL Estimate $1.33B In Losses From Hurricanes

PartnerRe Estimate $475M Catastrophe Losses

AXIS Provides Q2 Preliminary Loss Estimates



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
“The Art of Fashion” Lecture On January 24

Live Video: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Event

Diamond Trap, Twins To One, Miss Underwood

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: R.U.M, An Unwise Move

Video: Regiment & Pipe Band At Front Street Mile

Empowering our women through sport

The Music Diaries | January-born stars in music remembered

SPORTS more
Six Hours Of Video: Marathon Race Weekend

Two Swimmers Meet Carifta Qualifying Standard

Two Swimmers Meet Carifta Qualifying Standard

SUNDAY SERMON: The Call of The Prophets

Kemal adds Half-Marathon to 10K crown

No heading

Simmons double puts Hood through

POLITICS more
Marooned residents in west Portland could have road access by tomorrow - Vaz

AlphaCat: $3.4B Assets Under Management

AlphaCat: $3.4B Assets Under Management

Empowering our women through sport

‘Systemic campaign’ on Local Government Elections to begin February

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League…East Bank clubs gearing up for kick off on Saturday

'Step down, Patrick' - Arnett Gardens FC supporters want Golding to take charge

BUSINESS more
XL Estimate Wildfires Catastrophe Loss Of $45M

AlphaCat: $3.4B Assets Under Management

World food prices up 8.2% in 2017 — UN

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman

Canada launches trade complaint against US over duties

Tech gathering showcases gadgets no one needs - until they do

David Jessop | Respect is key to improving EU-Cuba relations

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Murders gallop to 61 in first 13 days of new year - police

24-y-o man killed in Bounty Hall

Donald Trump's decision to expel Salvadorans could empower deadly MS-13 gang, warn experts

Prosecutor 'strongly suspects' Poppi Worthington was victim of sex attack by father

Police dog death under investigation

Investigation Commences Into Death Of Dog

Chinese national beats child assault case

RELATED STORIES
XL Estimate Wildfires Catastrophe Loss Of $45M

XL Estimate Q4 Catastrophe Loss Of $250M

Validus Estimate $30M Losses From Wildfires

Validus Estimate $30M Losses From Wildfires

XL Estimate $1.33B In Losses From Hurricanes

PartnerRe Estimate $475M Catastrophe Losses

AXIS Provides Q2 Preliminary Loss Estimates

RECENT COMMENTS
Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
julie: Need a stationary exercise bike 3241646

Bank robber owns up
vincent ford: crime

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

Grenada family search protest
Jason Roberts: CYBERKVNG44 are still the best hakcers out there on the clear net. They provide top notch hacking services which make them really stand out. Theyve been recommended round the web for any hack job,...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
David: These were the words I learned at school 55years ago,but now it's changed to 'get the engines' etc.What happened to the original lyrics?

Bassarath backing T&T to win against Leewards
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Scorpions look to rebound
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

A disappointment as a councillor
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Remembering Fareed Ahmad and Others at Late Evening Vigil
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

RECENT COMMENTS
Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
julie: Need a stationary exercise bike 3241646

Bank robber owns up
vincent ford: crime

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

Grenada family search protest
Jason Roberts: CYBERKVNG44 are still the best hakcers out there on the clear net. They provide top notch hacking services which make them really stand out. Theyve been recommended round the web for any hack job,...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
David: These were the words I learned at school 55years ago,but now it's changed to 'get the engines' etc.What happened to the original lyrics?

Bassarath backing T&T to win against Leewards
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Scorpions look to rebound
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

A disappointment as a councillor
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Remembering Fareed Ahmad and Others at Late Evening Vigil
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...