US Dreamers awaking to a nightmare

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, January 18, 2018

Following the increase in the number of people being deported to Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries, the region might soon be facing another surge of returned migrants from the United States of America. This time it could be the so-called âDreamersâ â individuals who arrived...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Donald Trump criticises US courts after being blocked from stripping ‘dreamer’ migrants of right to remain

US judge blocks Trump move rescinding DACA program

Trump suggests 2-phase immigration deal for 'Dreamers'

Poll: Most Americans don't want young immigrants deported

Donald Trump offers Mexico border wall trade-off for protecting Dreamers

Democrats say they have deal with Donald Trump to save 'dreamers' from deportation

Trump: Deny citizenship to babies of people illegally in US



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Video: Regiment & Pipe Band At Front Street Mile

Empowering our women through sport

The Music Diaries | January-born stars in music remembered

Story of the Song | Ringroad jam from UWI experience

Insurance in death, royalties, community in life - JAVAA provides tangible, intangible member benefits

Fit for a Walk of Fame - JAVAA wants walkway of music standouts outside Emancipation Park

Photos & Video: Auto Solutions’ ‘Tailgate Party’

SPORTS more
Live Video: Marathon, Half Marathon Finish Line

Dante Leverock & Narva Trans Draw With Paide

WI lose opener despite Simmons 92, Melius 78

Ramdin, Jangoo prop up Red Force

Buffalo Soldier marches to victory

T&T vball teams get CAC Games nod

Empowering our women through sport

POLITICS more
AlphaCat: $3.4B Assets Under Management

AlphaCat: $3.4B Assets Under Management

Empowering our women through sport

‘Systemic campaign’ on Local Government Elections to begin February

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League…East Bank clubs gearing up for kick off on Saturday

'Step down, Patrick' - Arnett Gardens FC supporters want Golding to take charge

All set for Boyne's farewell

BUSINESS more
AlphaCat: $3.4B Assets Under Management

World food prices up 8.2% in 2017 — UN

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman

Canada launches trade complaint against US over duties

Tech gathering showcases gadgets no one needs - until they do

David Jessop | Respect is key to improving EU-Cuba relations

Francis Wade | Gaslighting customers to accept poor service

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Security officer injured in supermarket stabbing

Parents have failed this generation — McGregor

British woman 'killed in murder-suicide' in Sydney

Buffalo Soldier marches to victory

Whiskey smuggling file on former SWAT Commander with DPP

Relatives of murdered Agricola housewife recount finding corpse in yard

Sandra's commitment to serve - National honour for FFP's prison ministry leader pushes her to do even more

RELATED STORIES
Donald Trump criticises US courts after being blocked from stripping ‘dreamer’ migrants of right to remain

US judge blocks Trump move rescinding DACA program

Trump suggests 2-phase immigration deal for 'Dreamers'

Poll: Most Americans don't want young immigrants deported

Donald Trump offers Mexico border wall trade-off for protecting Dreamers

Democrats say they have deal with Donald Trump to save 'dreamers' from deportation

Trump: Deny citizenship to babies of people illegally in US

RECENT COMMENTS
Bank robber owns up
vincent ford: crime

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

Grenada family search protest
Jason Roberts: CYBERKVNG44 are still the best hakcers out there on the clear net. They provide top notch hacking services which make them really stand out. Theyve been recommended round the web for any hack job,...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
David: These were the words I learned at school 55years ago,but now it's changed to 'get the engines' etc.What happened to the original lyrics?

Bassarath backing T&T to win against Leewards
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Scorpions look to rebound
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

A disappointment as a councillor
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Remembering Fareed Ahmad and Others at Late Evening Vigil
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

CWU starts petition to save TSTT branches
jacob andrew: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bank robber owns up
vincent ford: crime

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

Grenada family search protest
Jason Roberts: CYBERKVNG44 are still the best hakcers out there on the clear net. They provide top notch hacking services which make them really stand out. Theyve been recommended round the web for any hack job,...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
David: These were the words I learned at school 55years ago,but now it's changed to 'get the engines' etc.What happened to the original lyrics?

Bassarath backing T&T to win against Leewards
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Scorpions look to rebound
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

A disappointment as a councillor
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Remembering Fareed Ahmad and Others at Late Evening Vigil
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

CWU starts petition to save TSTT branches
jacob andrew: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...