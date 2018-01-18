Live Video: Marathon Weekend 10K Race Finish

Bernews - Saturday, January 18, 2018

Hundreds of runners made their way to the National Sports Centre this morning [Jan 13] to take part in the 2018 Bermuda Marathon Weekend 10K race,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Live Video: Marathon Weekend 10K Race Finish

Live Updates: KPMG Front Street Mile Race

Traffic Advisory For 2018 Marathon Weekend

Bermuda Marathon & 10K Race Route Maps

Video & Results: PartnerRe Women’s Run/Walk

Photos, Video: Bermuda Marathon Weekend 10K

Photos, Video: Bermuda Marathon Weekend 10K



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Cash prizes for Dancin' Dynamites in 'Clash 13'

Boom Boom gets strong support at birthday party

Ram Puss found dead at home - - Popular bingo caller dies after battling illness

Alkaline unlocks seven YVA nods

Richie Innocent gets IRAWMA nod

Richie Innocent gets IRAWMA nod

Robert Minott wants a Rub A Dub Party

SPORTS more
Kemal leads Ethiopian treble in 10K

Nahki Wells & Reggie Lambe Both In Action

Terceira & Lopes Compete In The Netherlands

Kemal strides to victory in 10K

Saudi women attend football game for the first time

Live Video: Marathon Weekend 10K Race Finish

Sport Scoreboard, January 13, 2018

POLITICS more
PM Browne donates 10K to Team Antigua fundraiser

Brown in tribute to old foe Edness

The Clark Gable of Bermuda politics

Farage's pay docked over misspent funds

Editorial: Sniffing out a bone

Portland death trap - Phillips raises concern over road undermined by Rio Grande

Red Force loss could be Leewards’ gain

BUSINESS more
Bank Foundation Redefines Scholarships Criteria

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting January 13

Are stocks expensive? That depends...

Is renting property to family a bad idea?

One Communications Dec. Share Repurchase

One Communications Dec. Share Repurchase

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 12 2018

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Man injured in accident

Body discovered

Crichlow remanded

Activists, ICE face off over detained Trinidadian community leader

Activists, ICE face off over detained Trinidadian community leader

Chinese national beats child assault case

TREVOR WILLIAMS - Dedicated lawman and father laid to rest

RELATED STORIES
Live Video: Marathon Weekend 10K Race Finish

Live Updates: KPMG Front Street Mile Race

Traffic Advisory For 2018 Marathon Weekend

Bermuda Marathon & 10K Race Route Maps

Video & Results: PartnerRe Women’s Run/Walk

Photos, Video: Bermuda Marathon Weekend 10K

Photos, Video: Bermuda Marathon Weekend 10K

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

Grenada family search protest
Jason Roberts: CYBERKVNG44 are still the best hakcers out there on the clear net. They provide top notch hacking services which make them really stand out. Theyve been recommended round the web for any hack job,...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
David: These were the words I learned at school 55years ago,but now it's changed to 'get the engines' etc.What happened to the original lyrics?

Bassarath backing T&T to win against Leewards
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Scorpions look to rebound
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

A disappointment as a councillor
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Remembering Fareed Ahmad and Others at Late Evening Vigil
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

CWU starts petition to save TSTT branches
jacob andrew: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Journalist Janice Budd has died
Lillian Henry Reimann: Lots of condolences to the greaving family of the trend-Setting Janice Budd , she is a Jamaican, Icon, , she is a International Child, and will greatly missed from our Media in Jamaica, Janice...

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

Grenada family search protest
Jason Roberts: CYBERKVNG44 are still the best hakcers out there on the clear net. They provide top notch hacking services which make them really stand out. Theyve been recommended round the web for any hack job,...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
David: These were the words I learned at school 55years ago,but now it's changed to 'get the engines' etc.What happened to the original lyrics?

Bassarath backing T&T to win against Leewards
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Scorpions look to rebound
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

A disappointment as a councillor
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Remembering Fareed Ahmad and Others at Late Evening Vigil
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

CWU starts petition to save TSTT branches
jacob andrew: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Journalist Janice Budd has died
Lillian Henry Reimann: Lots of condolences to the greaving family of the trend-Setting Janice Budd , she is a Jamaican, Icon, , she is a International Child, and will greatly missed from our Media in Jamaica, Janice...