Opposition Motion on Camp Street fire fails

Kaieteur News - Thursday, January 18, 2018

The Coalition Government last evening used its majority in the National Assembly to defeat a motion on the 2017 Camp Street fire brought by the Peopleâs Progressive Party (PPP), 17 of whose numbers were on a free trip to India. Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan, who has...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Edghill’s motion on Camp Street Prison Fire for debate

Speaker disallows Motion to add Exxon US$18M bonus to Consolidated Fund

PPP/C undercuts 2018 budget presentation

Opposition questions contract award for Camp Street prison

“I was in the belly of the beast; I know him, and the guy cannot be trusted”

For the good of Guyana… PPP’s barrage has to be countered and stopped-WPA Executive Member

AFC backs bail for narco offences; stands behind Ramjattan



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Sounds Jamaican radio missed in 2017 Sounds Jamaican

Freddie McGregor performed at Rebel Salute 1, 2 - Remembers Garnet Silk as fun-loving, real

Groovin' changes ahead - As annual NY show seeks to adjust start time

JC Lodge returns for Salute

New-look YVAs launch today

Captain the ship is sinking

Groovin' changes ahead - As annual NY show seeks to adjust start time

SPORTS more
Photos & Results: First, Premier Division Football

Latest Commercial Bowling League Results

Photos & Results: First, Premier Division Football

Positive remarks for CBA partnership

Five Islands Mangles Hoppers, Old Road Rebounds

Hubert Lawrence | Change the right rule

Walton, Mindley to bolster Scorpions

POLITICS more
Moores unsuitability for service

Battle lines are being drawn

An opposition MP threatens to sue the PM

Little damage as magnitude 7.6 quake hits in sea north of Honduras

Gov't moves to improve border security

Region 5 REO refutes claims of financial non-assistance to NDCs

Golding clears the air - 'I have not joined the football board of Boys' Town'

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 10 2018

LOM Financial December Share Repurchases

Arch Capital Update Catastrophe Loss

Conyers Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 10 2018

England are ‘scared’ of producing pace bowlers – Holding

Telecoms company wants Data Protection Act implemented over 30-month period

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Latest Commercial Bowling League Results

Editorial: More than just decriminalisation

Human skeleton found at Cades Bay

Body found buried in garden: Woman charged with murder after remains of 'her father' discovered

Jamaican wanted for lottery scamming in US captured in St James

Man fined for drugs now on gun, ammo charges

Shocking!

RELATED STORIES
Edghill’s motion on Camp Street Prison Fire for debate

Speaker disallows Motion to add Exxon US$18M bonus to Consolidated Fund

PPP/C undercuts 2018 budget presentation

Opposition questions contract award for Camp Street prison

“I was in the belly of the beast; I know him, and the guy cannot be trusted”

For the good of Guyana… PPP’s barrage has to be countered and stopped-WPA Executive Member

AFC backs bail for narco offences; stands behind Ramjattan

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

Grenada family search protest
Jason Roberts: CYBERKVNG44 are still the best hakcers out there on the clear net. They provide top notch hacking services which make them really stand out. Theyve been recommended round the web for any hack job,...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
David: These were the words I learned at school 55years ago,but now it's changed to 'get the engines' etc.What happened to the original lyrics?

Bassarath backing T&T to win against Leewards
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Scorpions look to rebound
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

A disappointment as a councillor
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Remembering Fareed Ahmad and Others at Late Evening Vigil
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

CWU starts petition to save TSTT branches
jacob andrew: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Journalist Janice Budd has died
Lillian Henry Reimann: Lots of condolences to the greaving family of the trend-Setting Janice Budd , she is a Jamaican, Icon, , she is a International Child, and will greatly missed from our Media in Jamaica, Janice...

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

Grenada family search protest
Jason Roberts: CYBERKVNG44 are still the best hakcers out there on the clear net. They provide top notch hacking services which make them really stand out. Theyve been recommended round the web for any hack job,...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
David: These were the words I learned at school 55years ago,but now it's changed to 'get the engines' etc.What happened to the original lyrics?

Bassarath backing T&T to win against Leewards
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Scorpions look to rebound
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

A disappointment as a councillor
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Remembering Fareed Ahmad and Others at Late Evening Vigil
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

CWU starts petition to save TSTT branches
jacob andrew: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Journalist Janice Budd has died
Lillian Henry Reimann: Lots of condolences to the greaving family of the trend-Setting Janice Budd , she is a Jamaican, Icon, , she is a International Child, and will greatly missed from our Media in Jamaica, Janice...