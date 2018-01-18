Weather Update: Trough continues to affect Jamaica

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, January 18, 2018

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The Meteorological Service of Jamaica is reporting that a trough should remain in the area for another few days.The Meteorological Service also said a Frontal System is expected to be in the vicinity of the island by this weekend.According to the Met Office, this...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Morning showers expected in northern, south western parishes

Evening showers expected over most parishes

Trough moving across Jamaica — Met Service

WEATHER UPDATE: Isolated showers expected, cold front enters western C'bean

WEATHER UPDATE: Trough east of Jamaica, central Caribbean

WEATHER UPDATE: Trough across Jamaica, central Caribbean

WEATHER UPDATE: Trough west of Jamaica, tropical wave approaches east 



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
BIFF Extends Submission Date To January 15

BIFF Extends Submission Date To January 15

Five more days to send in Bermuda film

Startime to end after 31 years

Small but colourful parade Ends 2017 Montserrat Festival

Morgan Heritage adds Southern touch to Grammy winning reggae

Gov’t launches emergency grant program for small businesses

SPORTS more
Gilbert Completes International Officiating Course

Princess Named WTS Bermuda “Official Hotel”

New Caribbean job bank aims to match workers with opportunities

Mazhye Burchall To Participate In MLS Combine

Three cricketeers fined for breach of conduct in Digicel 4-Day Championship

While we were sleeping ...

Bermuda Marathon & 10K Race Route Maps

POLITICS more
Statement from Opposition Leader on sewage crisis

US judge rules DACA must continue for now

Elite skiers use dynamite to clear path to stranded Alps resorts

Massive earthquake jolts Caribbean

Italy's Five Star Movement drops its threat to ditch the euro as election looms

Kremlin calls voting selfie contest to boost presidential election turnout

Massive earthquake jolts Caribbean

BUSINESS more
Ascendant shares improve 3.2

Naylor announced as next COO at Conyers

Western Union, GraceKennedy enters Bahamas

Video: Bermuda Credit Union Press Conference

Gateway Systems Appoints Nancy Volesky

Awards hat-trick for photography studio

Three cricketeers fined for breach of conduct in Digicel 4-Day Championship

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
'Revenge porn': Facebook to compensate Northern Irish teen

Ministry dispatches trauma team to Cornwall College after teen's murder

Axe-wielding robbers in spectacular €4m jewellery heist at Paris Ritz

Man fined for assault on bartender

Man fined and banned from roads

Disbarred attorney Brady ordered to submit fingerprint to police

Scottish Justice Minister blames police watchdog as he denies 'unlawful' block on chief constable's return

RELATED STORIES
Morning showers expected in northern, south western parishes

Evening showers expected over most parishes

Trough moving across Jamaica — Met Service

WEATHER UPDATE: Isolated showers expected, cold front enters western C'bean

WEATHER UPDATE: Trough east of Jamaica, central Caribbean

WEATHER UPDATE: Trough across Jamaica, central Caribbean

WEATHER UPDATE: Trough west of Jamaica, tropical wave approaches east 

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

Grenada family search protest
Jason Roberts: CYBERKVNG44 are still the best hakcers out there on the clear net. They provide top notch hacking services which make them really stand out. Theyve been recommended round the web for any hack job,...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
David: These were the words I learned at school 55years ago,but now it's changed to 'get the engines' etc.What happened to the original lyrics?

Bassarath backing T&T to win against Leewards
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Scorpions look to rebound
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

A disappointment as a councillor
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Remembering Fareed Ahmad and Others at Late Evening Vigil
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

CWU starts petition to save TSTT branches
jacob andrew: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Journalist Janice Budd has died
Lillian Henry Reimann: Lots of condolences to the greaving family of the trend-Setting Janice Budd , she is a Jamaican, Icon, , she is a International Child, and will greatly missed from our Media in Jamaica, Janice...

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

Grenada family search protest
Jason Roberts: CYBERKVNG44 are still the best hakcers out there on the clear net. They provide top notch hacking services which make them really stand out. Theyve been recommended round the web for any hack job,...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
David: These were the words I learned at school 55years ago,but now it's changed to 'get the engines' etc.What happened to the original lyrics?

Bassarath backing T&T to win against Leewards
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Scorpions look to rebound
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

A disappointment as a councillor
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Remembering Fareed Ahmad and Others at Late Evening Vigil
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

CWU starts petition to save TSTT branches
jacob andrew: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Journalist Janice Budd has died
Lillian Henry Reimann: Lots of condolences to the greaving family of the trend-Setting Janice Budd , she is a Jamaican, Icon, , she is a International Child, and will greatly missed from our Media in Jamaica, Janice...