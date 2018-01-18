PM: Jamaica not under tsunami threat

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, January 18, 2018

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has indicated that Jamaica is officially not under threat from a tsunami. The primeÂ minister provided the update in a post on Twitter. Jamaica had been monitoring the situation after, earlier Tuesday night, a...read more

