Dominica’s global passport ranking improves in 2018 – report

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, January 18, 2018

A report by Henley Passport Index has shown that Dominicaâs passport ranking has improved in 2018 as compared to 2017. The report released on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 showâs the islandâs passport ranking moving from 40th worldwide in 2017 to...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Battered by climate change, small island states turn to selling passports

Bahamian passport grants visa-free access to 140 countries

EDITORIAL - Wooing friends from afar

Jamaican passport improves ranking - But under performs Caricom peers

Indians wooed with cash-for-citizenship offers

BVI To Grant Taiwan Visa-Free Entry

British Virgin Islands to grant Taiwan visa-free entry



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Bailey to get Reggae Boyz call after 'productive' meeting

Val Cuffy defends decision to host Mas Dominik 2018

Full Menus: Restaurant Weeks Lunch Specials

Two men given life sentences for murder at Caribbean carnival in Boston

A revue to make Jamaica Sweeter

Dominica launches Mas Dominik 2018 under the theme ‘Celebrating our Traditions’

Restaurant Weeks To Feature 51 Local Eateries

SPORTS more
Bailey to get Reggae Boyz call after 'productive' meeting

Massy Under 20 Secondary Schools Cricket Championship kicks off this month

Football coach Barry Bennell 'predatory paedophile with unfettered access to boys'

CHTA head reflects on difficult year for the Caribbean

Dante Leverock & Narva Trans Draw In Estonia

Sport Scoreboard, January 9, 2018

Hopkins wins at Admiralty House

POLITICS more
Prime Minister Mitchell endorses 21st Century Government

Public sector wage negotiations, national security to be discussed at 3-day cabinet retreat

Wage talks improve with Cabinet consideration of fringe benefits for teachers

Multiple personality disorder and the many faces of politics

$2.5M Money Laundering Trial To Begin In Wales

Former President George Maxwell Richards is dead

CARICOM states urged to address climate change to prevent total annihilation of economies

BUSINESS more
Training for healthcare workers to deal with human-trafficking victims

Kodak creating KodakCoin, its own cryptocurrency system

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar

Fidelis promotes Coulson

Guyana Private Sector Commission concerned about Exxon contract

Fidelis Insurance Promotes Richard Coulson

Somers buys back 600 shares

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Police Commissioner Michael DeSilva To Retire

DeSilva resigns as police commissioner

UPDATE: Silver Hill shooting victim identified

Police name man who died suddenly

J'can arrested for New Year's Eve murder

Training for healthcare workers to deal with human-trafficking victims

Man convicted and fined $27,000 for illegal drugs

RELATED STORIES
Battered by climate change, small island states turn to selling passports

Bahamian passport grants visa-free access to 140 countries

EDITORIAL - Wooing friends from afar

Jamaican passport improves ranking - But under performs Caricom peers

Indians wooed with cash-for-citizenship offers

BVI To Grant Taiwan Visa-Free Entry

British Virgin Islands to grant Taiwan visa-free entry

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

Grenada family search protest
Jason Roberts: CYBERKVNG44 are still the best hakcers out there on the clear net. They provide top notch hacking services which make them really stand out. Theyve been recommended round the web for any hack job,...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
David: These were the words I learned at school 55years ago,but now it's changed to 'get the engines' etc.What happened to the original lyrics?

Bassarath backing T&T to win against Leewards
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Scorpions look to rebound
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

A disappointment as a councillor
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Remembering Fareed Ahmad and Others at Late Evening Vigil
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

CWU starts petition to save TSTT branches
jacob andrew: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Journalist Janice Budd has died
Lillian Henry Reimann: Lots of condolences to the greaving family of the trend-Setting Janice Budd , she is a Jamaican, Icon, , she is a International Child, and will greatly missed from our Media in Jamaica, Janice...

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

Grenada family search protest
Jason Roberts: CYBERKVNG44 are still the best hakcers out there on the clear net. They provide top notch hacking services which make them really stand out. Theyve been recommended round the web for any hack job,...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
David: These were the words I learned at school 55years ago,but now it's changed to 'get the engines' etc.What happened to the original lyrics?

Bassarath backing T&T to win against Leewards
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Scorpions look to rebound
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

A disappointment as a councillor
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Remembering Fareed Ahmad and Others at Late Evening Vigil
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

CWU starts petition to save TSTT branches
jacob andrew: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Journalist Janice Budd has died
Lillian Henry Reimann: Lots of condolences to the greaving family of the trend-Setting Janice Budd , she is a Jamaican, Icon, , she is a International Child, and will greatly missed from our Media in Jamaica, Janice...