Ambulance service apologises after pensioner with chest pains dies after hours-long wait

Telegraph UK - Saturday, January 18, 2018

Ambulance service apologises after pensioner with chest pains dies after hours-long wait Comment icon Comment icon ALL SECTIONS More Ambulance service apologises after pensioner with chest pains dies after hours-long wait A woman died after an ambulance failed to turn up to her house three and...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Terrified passengers scream as two planes collide at Toronto Airport

Long ambulance waits double in a week as NHS winter crisis bites

Jeremy Hunt apologises to patients over cancellation of thousands of NHS operations

NHS hospitals ordered to cancel all routine operations in January 

Winter flu plunges hospitals into chaos as A&Es run out of space

999 patients forced to wait up to five hours for an ambulance, Telegraph investigation reveals 

Prince William returns to work following Christmas and New Year break



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Shamayne has female fans swooning

Rollie Fresh goes comedic on new song

Eastern Extravaganza promotes unity

Chilando looking forward to a great year

Mr Vegas thrills fans in Dubai

Step up - - Mutabaruka wants private sector to assist Shaggy's foundation

Champion Dreams on tonight

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, January 6, 2017

Speculation increases linking Bermuda with regatta

Leverock on Estonian mission

North Korea 'likely' to send athletes to Winter Olympics in South Korea

West Ham on top after latest win

Juventus deny Alex Sandro negotiations

Mourinho is senile - Conte

POLITICS more
Opposition party denies conducting opinion poll as election date draws near

PREVIOUSLY IN POLITICS: Thorne, Toppin talking victory

“Highlight Negative Effects Of Added Sugar”

Females rule Dub School

Breathe easy, world

Trinidad to elect first ever woman head of state

Political party registration process begins at EOJ

BUSINESS more
Step up - - Mutabaruka wants private sector to assist Shaggy's foundation

Gold and silver should not be in portfolio

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting January 6

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 5 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 5 2018

Oyster Consulting Hires Compliance Consultants

RBC: We communicated closure to stakeholders

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Six people arrested after cops seize 2 guns in Portmore

Three arrested in Clarendon gun find

Fatal accident in St Ann

Orlando shooter's wife 'knew he was planning attack', reports say

St Catherine motor vehicle crash claims three lives

45-year-old man held with cocaine fined $1.5 million

Palestinians mark Orthodox Christmas amid boycott calls

RELATED STORIES
Terrified passengers scream as two planes collide at Toronto Airport

Long ambulance waits double in a week as NHS winter crisis bites

Jeremy Hunt apologises to patients over cancellation of thousands of NHS operations

NHS hospitals ordered to cancel all routine operations in January 

Winter flu plunges hospitals into chaos as A&Es run out of space

999 patients forced to wait up to five hours for an ambulance, Telegraph investigation reveals 

Prince William returns to work following Christmas and New Year break

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
David: These were the words I learned at school 55years ago,but now it's changed to 'get the engines' etc.What happened to the original lyrics?

Bassarath backing T&T to win against Leewards
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Scorpions look to rebound
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

A disappointment as a councillor
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Remembering Fareed Ahmad and Others at Late Evening Vigil
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

CWU starts petition to save TSTT branches
jacob andrew: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Journalist Janice Budd has died
Lillian Henry Reimann: Lots of condolences to the greaving family of the trend-Setting Janice Budd , she is a Jamaican, Icon, , she is a International Child, and will greatly missed from our Media in Jamaica, Janice...

Man shot, killed while demolishing house
Melissa Levy: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating spouse, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Suspect in woman’s murder is 21, police say
Melissa Levy: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating spouse, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
John Vilder: i strongly recommend bestappshackers@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
David: These were the words I learned at school 55years ago,but now it's changed to 'get the engines' etc.What happened to the original lyrics?

Bassarath backing T&T to win against Leewards
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Scorpions look to rebound
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

A disappointment as a councillor
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Remembering Fareed Ahmad and Others at Late Evening Vigil
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

CWU starts petition to save TSTT branches
jacob andrew: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Journalist Janice Budd has died
Lillian Henry Reimann: Lots of condolences to the greaving family of the trend-Setting Janice Budd , she is a Jamaican, Icon, , she is a International Child, and will greatly missed from our Media in Jamaica, Janice...

Man shot, killed while demolishing house
Melissa Levy: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating spouse, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Suspect in woman’s murder is 21, police say
Melissa Levy: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating spouse, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...