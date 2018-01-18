Could Youngster Lose Ability to Walk?

Channel 5 Belize - Friday, January 18, 2018

According to the family, it was not until today, when Ferguson regained consciousness that a statement was taken by investigators, even though there were witnesses to the incident. But the [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Guats Maintain Tight Hold on Sarstoon; “Allow” Belizeans to Visit

Crime Update: Arrests Made for Incidents across the Country

First Murder for 2018; Leon Garcia Stabbed to Death

Is There Any Involvement by the U.S. in the Continued Surveillance of the Ahmads?

Jehovah’s Witnesses Lose Equipment to Burglars

Ras Indio back in Belize for upcoming concert in Orange Walk

Camille Ferguson spared jail time for proof of her identity



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Wyclef looks to the cloud Wyclef looks to the clouds

Zyanigh getting 'Unartifitial'

Bazza T highlights life

Downswell to release live album

Laughter makes Jamaica Sweeter

Lots of love for Stone Love

For the Reckord | A guided tour and dreams of touring

SPORTS more
Tiger to make another comeback Jan 25

Bolt hails Sigma Corporate Run

Shabazz to finalise U-20 team Monday

Law: Gayle still has game

Windies lose ground in ICC rankings

CWI working towards improve wickets

Walker back in action tomorrow

POLITICS more
Gaskin satisfied with 14 accomplishments in two years

Weird case of the Antiguan 'Worl Boss'

Fires and avalanche alerts as Storm Eleanor batters Europe

A Jamaican is Liberia's new first lady

Hospital CEO banks on Sigma donation to upgrade maternity unit

Alpart ships first cargo of alumina

13 wickets tumble at the Oval

BUSINESS more
Govt. to find $5B to pay severed sugar workers— Agri. Minister

Gaskin satisfied with 14 accomplishments in two years

Dow tops 25,000

Takeover rule changes lag, dealers against change

Facelift for Fidelity as new-car competition heats up

Crisis-wracked Venezuela turns for hope to broken factories

Cuba 'blockade' not solution, says EU foreign policy chief

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
C’tyne wedding house shooting…’Rambo’, ‘Bara’ surrender

18-month-old toddler’s murder…Uncle deemed mentally fit for PI

9-year-old girl battling for life after C’tyne accident

Edghill’s motion on Camp Street Prison Fire for debate

Same kakishness continue under Soulja Bai nose

K/News staffer accuses cops of extortion…Charges recommended eight months ago but corrupted ranks continued to roam free

Remorseful taxi driver jailed for granny’s death

RELATED STORIES
Guats Maintain Tight Hold on Sarstoon; “Allow” Belizeans to Visit

Crime Update: Arrests Made for Incidents across the Country

First Murder for 2018; Leon Garcia Stabbed to Death

Is There Any Involvement by the U.S. in the Continued Surveillance of the Ahmads?

Jehovah’s Witnesses Lose Equipment to Burglars

Ras Indio back in Belize for upcoming concert in Orange Walk

Camille Ferguson spared jail time for proof of her identity

RECENT COMMENTS
London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
David: These were the words I learned at school 55years ago,but now it's changed to 'get the engines' etc.What happened to the original lyrics?

Bassarath backing T&T to win against Leewards
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Scorpions look to rebound
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

A disappointment as a councillor
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Remembering Fareed Ahmad and Others at Late Evening Vigil
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

CWU starts petition to save TSTT branches
jacob andrew: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Journalist Janice Budd has died
Lillian Henry Reimann: Lots of condolences to the greaving family of the trend-Setting Janice Budd , she is a Jamaican, Icon, , she is a International Child, and will greatly missed from our Media in Jamaica, Janice...

Man shot, killed while demolishing house
Melissa Levy: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating spouse, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Suspect in woman’s murder is 21, police say
Melissa Levy: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating spouse, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Man charged with Nassau Village murder
Melissa Levy: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating spouse, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

RECENT COMMENTS
London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
David: These were the words I learned at school 55years ago,but now it's changed to 'get the engines' etc.What happened to the original lyrics?

Bassarath backing T&T to win against Leewards
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Scorpions look to rebound
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

A disappointment as a councillor
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Remembering Fareed Ahmad and Others at Late Evening Vigil
jacob andrew jacob andr: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

CWU starts petition to save TSTT branches
jacob andrew: i just want say a big thank you to jeajamhacker@gmail.com who saved my relationship by hacking into my wife phone with out physical access to her phone i was able to read all her text...

Journalist Janice Budd has died
Lillian Henry Reimann: Lots of condolences to the greaving family of the trend-Setting Janice Budd , she is a Jamaican, Icon, , she is a International Child, and will greatly missed from our Media in Jamaica, Janice...

Man shot, killed while demolishing house
Melissa Levy: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating spouse, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Suspect in woman’s murder is 21, police say
Melissa Levy: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating spouse, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Man charged with Nassau Village murder
Melissa Levy: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating spouse, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...