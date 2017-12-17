Governor seeks advice on partnership Bill

Royal Gazette - Saturday, December 17, 2017

John Rankin, the Governor of Bermuda, is taking legal advice on giving assent to a controversial Bill designed to replace same-sex marriage with watered-down domestic partnerships. Government House confirmed the Governor had asked for legal opinions on the Domestic Partnership Bill in line...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Gay couples still allowed to marry

Wedding relief for four gay couples

Gay couples in limbo after marriage ruling

Pressure on Britain to veto partnership Bill

Same-sex US group pressures Rankin

Same-sex US group pressures Rankin

Opposition Asks Governor To Withold Assent



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Churches to bring in new year

Leap of faith brings rich rewards

Keri Hilson Set To Take Centre Stage On NYE

Kees rocks the city

Full 100

Don Hines calls for a Revolution

Shebada sets up delightful treat

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, December 30, 2017

Morton banking on team effort as Zebras hunt for record title

Morrison makes successful coaching debut

Bermuda’s CONCACAF, FIFA Ranking For 2017

Bermuda’s CONCACAF, FIFA Ranking For 2017

Diallo set to take on T&T Marathon, 5k races

Sorry Windies crumble again

POLITICS more
Fitness main priority in 2018

He was a soldier for justice and equality

Spanish PM calls for Catalan parliament to be formed on January 17

‘Royal’ success for Henderson?

No free homes for Barbudans – PM Browne

Amendments will lead to Antiguan land ownership on Barbuda – MP Massiah

Rasta: Pending Decriminalisation Act only a stepping stone

BUSINESS more
Four money tips for 2018

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting December 30

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 29 2017

One Communications Share Buyback Programme

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 29 2017

One Communications Share Buyback Programme

Angostura dips $0.15

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Two men killed as bikes collide in St Elizabeth

He was a soldier for justice and equality

Morrison makes successful coaching debut

Sir Viv calls for more vigilance

Rasta: Pending Decriminalisation Act only a stepping stone

Mother and son ‘caught’ with gun and ammo

Don Hines calls for a Revolution

RELATED STORIES
Gay couples still allowed to marry

Wedding relief for four gay couples

Gay couples in limbo after marriage ruling

Pressure on Britain to veto partnership Bill

Same-sex US group pressures Rankin

Same-sex US group pressures Rankin

Opposition Asks Governor To Withold Assent

RECENT COMMENTS
Suspect in woman’s murder is 21, police say
Melissa Levy: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating spouse, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Man charged with Nassau Village murder
Melissa Levy: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating spouse, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Man Charged With Murdering Prison Officer
Melissa Levy: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating spouse, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Cops ‘not likely’ to tap psychics
smith: I never knew a post could be of such help to anyone until i saw a post about a professional hacker called LORDHACKER, which is why i’m posting this with the hope that i might help someone...

2017 Entertainment Highlights
Twisre: Contact LORDHACKER for your cyber job. Change your school grades, hack Facebook, Yahoo, Gmail, Outlook etc. He is a database hack expert, Computer analyst and consultant, School transfer, Bank...

BHB: Community Notice Over Holiday Season
Puel: Hello everyone. If you are looking for the best hacker that will make you smile just like the way i am smiling now then you definitely need to get in touch with LORDHACKER. Normally, i don't do...

Christmas Message From Premier David Burt
Cole: I have a friend telling me about LORDHACKER from the annonymous computer group, He helped her when her ex was threatening to post pictures of her naked on social media and some sextapes and he...

Wrapping for Alpha
Kagawa: Failing in school should not make you feel like a failure, a lot of your friends you think are working hard are probably hiring hackers off the internet to help them fix their bad grades. wisen...

JahDon releases music video
Tola: HACKER ALERT!!! I made good grades with the help of a ethical hacker a course mate introduced me to, He has been using him to fix his grades since he got into college and there has not been a...

Boyce: Govt on top of issue
Dianna: I won’t allow you all to fall on the wrong hands anymore. Enough of all the fake hackers ripping everyone off our cool money. I’ve just used this guy’s services and he’s a legit black hat...

RECENT COMMENTS
Suspect in woman’s murder is 21, police say
Melissa Levy: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating spouse, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Man charged with Nassau Village murder
Melissa Levy: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating spouse, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Man Charged With Murdering Prison Officer
Melissa Levy: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating spouse, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Cops ‘not likely’ to tap psychics
smith: I never knew a post could be of such help to anyone until i saw a post about a professional hacker called LORDHACKER, which is why i’m posting this with the hope that i might help someone...

2017 Entertainment Highlights
Twisre: Contact LORDHACKER for your cyber job. Change your school grades, hack Facebook, Yahoo, Gmail, Outlook etc. He is a database hack expert, Computer analyst and consultant, School transfer, Bank...

BHB: Community Notice Over Holiday Season
Puel: Hello everyone. If you are looking for the best hacker that will make you smile just like the way i am smiling now then you definitely need to get in touch with LORDHACKER. Normally, i don't do...

Christmas Message From Premier David Burt
Cole: I have a friend telling me about LORDHACKER from the annonymous computer group, He helped her when her ex was threatening to post pictures of her naked on social media and some sextapes and he...

Wrapping for Alpha
Kagawa: Failing in school should not make you feel like a failure, a lot of your friends you think are working hard are probably hiring hackers off the internet to help them fix their bad grades. wisen...

JahDon releases music video
Tola: HACKER ALERT!!! I made good grades with the help of a ethical hacker a course mate introduced me to, He has been using him to fix his grades since he got into college and there has not been a...

Boyce: Govt on top of issue
Dianna: I won’t allow you all to fall on the wrong hands anymore. Enough of all the fake hackers ripping everyone off our cool money. I’ve just used this guy’s services and he’s a legit black hat...