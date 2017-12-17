$49-m Lotto jackpot winner yet to claim prize

Jamaica Observer - Friday, December 17, 2017

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Over three weeks have passed since the $49-million Lotto jackpot was hit and Supreme Ventures is still awaiting the winner.In a release this evening, Supreme Ventures said the Lotto jackpot was hit on Wednesday, December 6, during the 8:25 pm draw, with the winning...read more

0
