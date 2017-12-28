Robert Mugabe given generous retirement package including domestic staff and three cars

Telegraph UK - Thursday, December 17, 2017

28 December 2017 8:17pm Robert Mugabe will get a house, a fleet of private cars and guaranteed first class air travel as part of a retirement package funded by the Zimbabwean government. Mr Mugabe, who was deposed in a coup last month after 37 years as president of Zimbabwe, will also maintain...read more

