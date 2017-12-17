The new year should not bring new fears

Kaieteur News - Thursday, December 17, 2017

DEAR EDITOR, New Year has joined the list of things that are gradually becoming objects of derision and contempt among many people. These New Year pessimists reason that if a person has not been sufficiently inspired to follow their dreams in the present year, not much if anything at all, will...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Not playing nice!

Orphanage standoff continues as occupants refuse to vacate premises

A prediction of betrayal

US$500M probe at GRDB…GBTI Directors, CEO heading to court as contempt charges filed

In the Court of Appeal yesterday facing a contempt writ

US$500M PetroCaribe rice deal…SOCU recommends contempt charges against GBTI directors

The country did well under the leadership of the PPP



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
HomeGrown talent back on song

BIFF Industry Film Social Set For This Evening

Masterworks New Year’s Day Open House Event

BIFF Industry Film Social Set For This Evening

Cook-up grows with ‘testicomedy’ - Praise and laughter staging attracts mixed audience

Finlay opens book on Studio One

Rihanna calls for end to gun violence

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, December 28, 2017

BFA hand out laptop presents to clubs

Teenage kicks for Waldron

No excuses for defeat, says Bascome

Nine-man Paget dig deep to win late on

Bean hits double for gutsy Village

ECCO fires two top management officials

POLITICS more
Registration of political parties starts January 2 in Jamaica

Roy Moore launches legal challenge against Alabama election defeat

Ramkarran is more intolerant of criticism than Ramjattan

The current Opposition is a gift to the JLP that keeps on giving

Street Scenes - December 28

Chorus of congrats

Windies selectors must rethink strategy

BUSINESS more
Peaks and troughs of reinsurance cycle

Validus sponsors 400m cat bond issuance

Protectionism poses threat to reinsurers

Chubb Estimates $250M From US Tax Law

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 27 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 27 2017

Prosecutors seek 12-year prison term for Samsung heir

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Woman poured gasoline on victim

'Tallest' Lego tower built for young cancer victim

Oxford University history professor killed in M40 pile-up: Tributes to 'witty, humane scholar' Mark Whittow

Police, prison officers accept 'one-off' payment

Prosecutors seek 12-year prison term for Samsung heir

Former murder accused, another jailed for armed robbery

Taxi driver jailed 4 yrs, fined $10M for roadblock ganja seizure

RELATED STORIES
Not playing nice!

Orphanage standoff continues as occupants refuse to vacate premises

A prediction of betrayal

US$500M probe at GRDB…GBTI Directors, CEO heading to court as contempt charges filed

In the Court of Appeal yesterday facing a contempt writ

US$500M PetroCaribe rice deal…SOCU recommends contempt charges against GBTI directors

The country did well under the leadership of the PPP

RECENT COMMENTS
Cops ‘not likely’ to tap psychics
smith: I never knew a post could be of such help to anyone until i saw a post about a professional hacker called LORDHACKER, which is why i’m posting this with the hope that i might help someone...

2017 Entertainment Highlights
Twisre: Contact LORDHACKER for your cyber job. Change your school grades, hack Facebook, Yahoo, Gmail, Outlook etc. He is a database hack expert, Computer analyst and consultant, School transfer, Bank...

BHB: Community Notice Over Holiday Season
Puel: Hello everyone. If you are looking for the best hacker that will make you smile just like the way i am smiling now then you definitely need to get in touch with LORDHACKER. Normally, i don't do...

Christmas Message From Premier David Burt
Cole: I have a friend telling me about LORDHACKER from the annonymous computer group, He helped her when her ex was threatening to post pictures of her naked on social media and some sextapes and he...

Wrapping for Alpha
Kagawa: Failing in school should not make you feel like a failure, a lot of your friends you think are working hard are probably hiring hackers off the internet to help them fix their bad grades. wisen...

JahDon releases music video
Tola: HACKER ALERT!!! I made good grades with the help of a ethical hacker a course mate introduced me to, He has been using him to fix his grades since he got into college and there has not been a...

Boyce: Govt on top of issue
Dianna: I won’t allow you all to fall on the wrong hands anymore. Enough of all the fake hackers ripping everyone off our cool money. I’ve just used this guy’s services and he’s a legit black hat...

First shipment of bananas from Jamaica to Trinidad Monday
Claude: My crazy ass boyfriend has been cheating on me for so long and i have been so blind like a bat. He has been cheating with my best friend the whole time we were together. I am happy i found out...

Latest Commercial Bowling League Results
Jason: Need someone to get your credit score fixed without complications?? I suggest you contact this buddy who helped raising my score to 700+, i appreciate the team effort and would recommend them any...

Delightful, different Christmas concerts
Priscillia: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (SPYHACKLORD007 @ gmail....

RECENT COMMENTS
Cops ‘not likely’ to tap psychics
smith: I never knew a post could be of such help to anyone until i saw a post about a professional hacker called LORDHACKER, which is why i’m posting this with the hope that i might help someone...

2017 Entertainment Highlights
Twisre: Contact LORDHACKER for your cyber job. Change your school grades, hack Facebook, Yahoo, Gmail, Outlook etc. He is a database hack expert, Computer analyst and consultant, School transfer, Bank...

BHB: Community Notice Over Holiday Season
Puel: Hello everyone. If you are looking for the best hacker that will make you smile just like the way i am smiling now then you definitely need to get in touch with LORDHACKER. Normally, i don't do...

Christmas Message From Premier David Burt
Cole: I have a friend telling me about LORDHACKER from the annonymous computer group, He helped her when her ex was threatening to post pictures of her naked on social media and some sextapes and he...

Wrapping for Alpha
Kagawa: Failing in school should not make you feel like a failure, a lot of your friends you think are working hard are probably hiring hackers off the internet to help them fix their bad grades. wisen...

JahDon releases music video
Tola: HACKER ALERT!!! I made good grades with the help of a ethical hacker a course mate introduced me to, He has been using him to fix his grades since he got into college and there has not been a...

Boyce: Govt on top of issue
Dianna: I won’t allow you all to fall on the wrong hands anymore. Enough of all the fake hackers ripping everyone off our cool money. I’ve just used this guy’s services and he’s a legit black hat...

First shipment of bananas from Jamaica to Trinidad Monday
Claude: My crazy ass boyfriend has been cheating on me for so long and i have been so blind like a bat. He has been cheating with my best friend the whole time we were together. I am happy i found out...

Latest Commercial Bowling League Results
Jason: Need someone to get your credit score fixed without complications?? I suggest you contact this buddy who helped raising my score to 700+, i appreciate the team effort and would recommend them any...

Delightful, different Christmas concerts
Priscillia: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (SPYHACKLORD007 @ gmail....