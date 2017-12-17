New billion-dollar budget to be read on Friday, March 13

Amandala - Tuesday, December 17, 2017

© 2017 Amandala Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
San Lazaro woman, 45, missing since Friday

Dominica ceremony Friday marks accession to the CCJ

Jamaican musician â€œDemarcoâ€ to perform at Memorial Park on Friday

House meets this Friday

Dangriga Warriors basketball friendly on Friday night

Coyoc brothers suffocate in Trial Farm well on Good Friday

2013 national budget to be presented today, Friday



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Same songs for all ages - Ding Dong won't have to adjust material for children

Eminem learns from Jay-Z

I deserve national call - Kyle Butler

The Christmas I Will Never Forget - Deaths cancel Andre Blake's Christmas tradition

The Christmas I Will Never Forget - Miami Vice shirt was my best gift, says Ding Dong

The Christmas I Will Never Forget - Holidays brings back happy memories for Mattocks

The Christmas I'll Never Forget - Davina Bennett remembers grandma's cooking

SPORTS more
Video: Gombeys Out To Celebrate Boxing Day

Saudi Arabia chess tournament row over 'shameful' treatment of Israeli and Qatari players

Head of English chess calls for Saudi Arabia to be stripped of world speed championships after visa snub

Windies swept again after depressing collapse

Gombeys dance on Boxing Day

2017 Boxing Day hunts around the UK, in pictures

WI seek to end rough year in winning vein

POLITICS more
US industries can start counting their benefits from tax law

Juliet Holness signs JIS condolence book for Ian Boyne

Vladimir Putin seals re-election nomination as rival warned boycott call maybe illegal

Spanish police complain that jailed Catalan politicians being served better food than them

Rare photo suggests Kim Jong-un's sister at heart of political inner circle

RGD wants e-registration law amended

Mike Henry pays tribute to late Councillor Melvin Jones

BUSINESS more
Grenada enforces law requiring organisers of all games of chance to have licence

US industries can start counting their benefits from tax law

Butterfield shares lower in New York

Growth & Jobs | Jamaicans Must Curb Debt Appetite to Grow the Economy

Holiday Shopping

Bahamas government eases foreign exchange restrictions

Electric bike crackdown spurs delivery worker concern

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Grenada enforces law requiring organisers of all games of chance to have licence

US industries can start counting their benefits from tax law

Shooting leaves man dead

Reported shooting in Eden Lodge

Millions of British children living in areas with illegal and harmful air quality

Jamaica records more than 20 per cent increase in murders

Health Department: Did You Get Your Flu Shot?

RELATED STORIES
San Lazaro woman, 45, missing since Friday

Dominica ceremony Friday marks accession to the CCJ

Jamaican musician â€œDemarcoâ€ to perform at Memorial Park on Friday

House meets this Friday

Dangriga Warriors basketball friendly on Friday night

Coyoc brothers suffocate in Trial Farm well on Good Friday

2013 national budget to be presented today, Friday

RECENT COMMENTS
Cops ‘not likely’ to tap psychics
smith: I never knew a post could be of such help to anyone until i saw a post about a professional hacker called LORDHACKER, which is why i’m posting this with the hope that i might help someone...

2017 Entertainment Highlights
Twisre: Contact LORDHACKER for your cyber job. Change your school grades, hack Facebook, Yahoo, Gmail, Outlook etc. He is a database hack expert, Computer analyst and consultant, School transfer, Bank...

BHB: Community Notice Over Holiday Season
Puel: Hello everyone. If you are looking for the best hacker that will make you smile just like the way i am smiling now then you definitely need to get in touch with LORDHACKER. Normally, i don't do...

Christmas Message From Premier David Burt
Cole: I have a friend telling me about LORDHACKER from the annonymous computer group, He helped her when her ex was threatening to post pictures of her naked on social media and some sextapes and he...

Wrapping for Alpha
Kagawa: Failing in school should not make you feel like a failure, a lot of your friends you think are working hard are probably hiring hackers off the internet to help them fix their bad grades. wisen...

JahDon releases music video
Tola: HACKER ALERT!!! I made good grades with the help of a ethical hacker a course mate introduced me to, He has been using him to fix his grades since he got into college and there has not been a...

Boyce: Govt on top of issue
Dianna: I won’t allow you all to fall on the wrong hands anymore. Enough of all the fake hackers ripping everyone off our cool money. I’ve just used this guy’s services and he’s a legit black hat...

First shipment of bananas from Jamaica to Trinidad Monday
Claude: My crazy ass boyfriend has been cheating on me for so long and i have been so blind like a bat. He has been cheating with my best friend the whole time we were together. I am happy i found out...

Latest Commercial Bowling League Results
Jason: Need someone to get your credit score fixed without complications?? I suggest you contact this buddy who helped raising my score to 700+, i appreciate the team effort and would recommend them any...

Delightful, different Christmas concerts
Priscillia: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (SPYHACKLORD007 @ gmail....

RECENT COMMENTS
Cops ‘not likely’ to tap psychics
smith: I never knew a post could be of such help to anyone until i saw a post about a professional hacker called LORDHACKER, which is why i’m posting this with the hope that i might help someone...

2017 Entertainment Highlights
Twisre: Contact LORDHACKER for your cyber job. Change your school grades, hack Facebook, Yahoo, Gmail, Outlook etc. He is a database hack expert, Computer analyst and consultant, School transfer, Bank...

BHB: Community Notice Over Holiday Season
Puel: Hello everyone. If you are looking for the best hacker that will make you smile just like the way i am smiling now then you definitely need to get in touch with LORDHACKER. Normally, i don't do...

Christmas Message From Premier David Burt
Cole: I have a friend telling me about LORDHACKER from the annonymous computer group, He helped her when her ex was threatening to post pictures of her naked on social media and some sextapes and he...

Wrapping for Alpha
Kagawa: Failing in school should not make you feel like a failure, a lot of your friends you think are working hard are probably hiring hackers off the internet to help them fix their bad grades. wisen...

JahDon releases music video
Tola: HACKER ALERT!!! I made good grades with the help of a ethical hacker a course mate introduced me to, He has been using him to fix his grades since he got into college and there has not been a...

Boyce: Govt on top of issue
Dianna: I won’t allow you all to fall on the wrong hands anymore. Enough of all the fake hackers ripping everyone off our cool money. I’ve just used this guy’s services and he’s a legit black hat...

First shipment of bananas from Jamaica to Trinidad Monday
Claude: My crazy ass boyfriend has been cheating on me for so long and i have been so blind like a bat. He has been cheating with my best friend the whole time we were together. I am happy i found out...

Latest Commercial Bowling League Results
Jason: Need someone to get your credit score fixed without complications?? I suggest you contact this buddy who helped raising my score to 700+, i appreciate the team effort and would recommend them any...

Delightful, different Christmas concerts
Priscillia: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (SPYHACKLORD007 @ gmail....