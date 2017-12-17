CHASE receives $17b in funding over 15 years

Jamaica Observer - Monday, December 17, 2017

KINGSTON, Jamaica â CHASE Fund Chied Executive Officer, W Billy Heaven says the organisation has funded 3,725 projects totalling $17 billion in the past 15 years of its establishment.read more

