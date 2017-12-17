Still-born two headed baby delivered in Guyana

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, December 17, 2017

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â A still-born girl with two heads was delivered at the New Amsterdam Hospital in Guyana over the last weekend, according to a government statement issued here late Tuesday night.It said that the birth created history in the Ancient County and that the baby, which...read more

