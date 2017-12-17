Plans for Tomlinsons public cemetery unveiled

Antigua Observer - Wednesday, December 17, 2017

The governmentâs move to establish a new public cemetery has attracted concerns from residents in the Potters community, the planned location for the facility.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Community group to build centenarians’ park

Police Probe Friday night’s robbery and shooting

Prisoner refuses food for months, dies in hospital

Nibbs says re-opening bank on Barbuda is a priority

ECCB looking at financing role

Man questioned in connection with police shootout

Lovell accepts challenge to debate PM Browne on CIP



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
25 years of awesome Entertainment - Rebel Salute 2018 launched

Young Reggae Girls to face Costa Rica in warm-up games

Milestone - Two Sevens Clash

Rebel salutes positivity

Jermaine rocks Xmas concert

After 12: Christmas cheer with MC Systems

Kelissa takes time

SPORTS more
TT cricket chief calls for ‘Dinas’ to resign

McClean to officiate at Women’s World Cup

Gayle key to fortunes but needs support: Law

Throwing away foundation hurting T&T

Strong field for Gold Cup showdown

Favourites set to shine on Boxing Day

Top 20 beckons for Windies skipper Holder

POLITICS more
PNP congratulates new ANC president

EDITORIAL: Ham and turkey will not suffice

May, Trump agree on need for quick post-Brexit trade deal

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League champions to be crowned today

High Court rules Berbice Cricket Board election illegal

Samambaia – A passion for massage

LNG for JUTC

BUSINESS more
Facebook lets people know when their pictures pop up

WITCO falls $0.91

Poultry farmers hold prices for season until the new year

TSTT retains its ‘good’ ratings

Tribute to Ian Boyne | His legacy is an inspiration to others

New Zealand court rejects media merger appeal

Debt bear stalks Goldilocks economy

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Cop jailed, woman gets less time in sex ring case

Murder accused found in bushes

Strong field for Gold Cup showdown

Suspect in Jamaican lottery scam wants evidence suppressed

Accused in multimillion dollar airport heist denied bail

Christmas madness ang young police

High Court rules Berbice Cricket Board election illegal

RELATED STORIES
Community group to build centenarians’ park

Police Probe Friday night’s robbery and shooting

Prisoner refuses food for months, dies in hospital

Nibbs says re-opening bank on Barbuda is a priority

ECCB looking at financing role

Man questioned in connection with police shootout

Lovell accepts challenge to debate PM Browne on CIP

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Becca: Are you suspecting your partner of cheating or having an extramarital affair? I'll advice you to get proof first before confronting him/her. As that could result in unnecessary confusion in your...

Unsung hero Sally Edwards dies
sharon hosein: Sally Edwards was a darling and always will be missed. A true daughter in the field of music and a pioneer for other artistes to make music.

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
Chad: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
stacey: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Becca: Are you suspecting your partner of cheating or having an extramarital affair? I'll advice you to get proof first before confronting him/her. As that could result in unnecessary confusion in your...

Unsung hero Sally Edwards dies
sharon hosein: Sally Edwards was a darling and always will be missed. A true daughter in the field of music and a pioneer for other artistes to make music.

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
Chad: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
stacey: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...