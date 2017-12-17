Non-profit group takes Christmas to Hauraruni

Kaieteur News - Wednesday, December 17, 2017

Â  The Breaking Barriers Foundation (BBF) on Sunday last took Christmas to the Soesdyke/Linden Highway. The group took food and toys to the girls at Hauraruni Girlâs Home where they spent the day with the children. It was their first act. According to a group member, Shaquille Grant, they...read more

