Davina Bennett gets road

Jamaica Star - Saturday, December 17, 2017

Middle Street in Mitchell Town, Clarendon, is to be renamed in honour of beauty queen Davina Bennett.Desmond McKenzie, the local government minister, this week asked that a resolution be moved at the next sitting of the full council meeting for the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Clarendon street to be named in Davina Bennett's honour

'Hair' to stay - ... Queen Davina plans to keep Afro

Davina focus of major fashion magazines

Like Davina Bennett's family, neighbours describe joy in Mitchell Town

Clarendon poor relief officers receive tablet computers

FULL LIST: Several communities placed on high alert as storm approaches

Sugar company urged to repair infrastructure



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ninja Man sentencing delayed

Last chance ... Final Magnum audition for Kingston tomorrow

Queen B for peace through music

Five J'cans make Billboard's top Reggae Album list

Singing Santas ... Artistes bring Christmas cheer to physically challenged

Neteisha gets early birthday gift

Extra security for Ghetto Splash

SPORTS more
Terceira, Nisbett & Lopes Compete In Belgium

Team Hurricane School Break Holiday Camp

Team Hurricane School Break Holiday Camp

Sport Scoreboard, December 16, 2017

Team Hurricane holds maiden holiday camp

Wells linked with Villa loan move

Cann happy as islands top whistleblower

POLITICS more
Politician, son murdered in Clarenndon

Singing Santas ... Artistes bring Christmas cheer to physically challenged

More research needed on the Uighurs

Granger promises to prosecute corrupt officials

Phillips treats the elderly

The Exxon bonus explanation is infantile and silly

Red Force struggles after bowlers fightback

BUSINESS more
No point jumping in and out of stocks

Double-digit move years the norm for stocks

BAS Group Announces Six-Month Financials

AM Best Assigns Ratings To Lumen Re Ltd

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting December 16

Private sector group criticises police action chaos in Parliament

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 15 2017

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Politician, son murdered in Clarenndon

ZOSO fun run to speed through Denham Town

Cops seize Mack 11 in China Town

Extra security for Ghetto Splash

Man caught with submachine gun

Police give advice on Christmas safety

Teenager admits tidal wave of burglaries

RELATED STORIES
Clarendon street to be named in Davina Bennett's honour

'Hair' to stay - ... Queen Davina plans to keep Afro

Davina focus of major fashion magazines

Like Davina Bennett's family, neighbours describe joy in Mitchell Town

Clarendon poor relief officers receive tablet computers

FULL LIST: Several communities placed on high alert as storm approaches

Sugar company urged to repair infrastructure

RECENT COMMENTS
Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
Chad: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
stacey: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Unsung hero Sally Edwards dies
Zaira ALi ( TNT Singer ): Sally was like a sister and was an ardent fan of mine as I was to her. We shared many musical moments together as well as many outside of the musical arena. I am not a fan of talking ABOUT folks...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

RECENT COMMENTS
Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
Chad: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
stacey: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Unsung hero Sally Edwards dies
Zaira ALi ( TNT Singer ): Sally was like a sister and was an ardent fan of mine as I was to her. We shared many musical moments together as well as many outside of the musical arena. I am not a fan of talking ABOUT folks...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured