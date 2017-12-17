Hamilton Underwriting Appoints Robert Patten

Bernews - Friday, December 17, 2017

Hamilton Underwriting Limited, the managing agency of Syndicate 3334 and the Lloydâs operations of Bermuda-based Hamilton Insurance Group, announced...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Hamilton Underwriting Appoints Robert Patten

Hamilton Insurance Opens New Offices In London

Hamilton Insurance Opens New Offices In London

Daws Appointed Deputy Active Underwriter

Daws Appointed Deputy Active Underwriter

Hamilton Underwriting Ltd. Hires Trevor Carvey

Hamilton Underwriting Ltd. Hires Trevor Carvey



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
AFTER 12: Patrick Phillips: 50 not out

Ding Dong promoting unity

JWN's Class Of 51

Troubles and trials of a Ninja

2017 ENTERTAINMENT HIGHLIGHTS: No Festival Song Competition

Reggae on show in Miami

Her brother's keeper

SPORTS more
Results: Second Spring Senior Bowling League

Antigua Break Records At OECS Swim Meet

Gayle snubbed in auction but Bravo brothers snapped up

This Day in History - December 15

Cricket heading towards financial crisis

Will T&T get any W/cup matches?

No Christmas for U-20 footballers

POLITICS more
Venus ascendant

Meet the United Progressive Party candidates

This Day in History - December 15

PNP mourns death of May Pen North caretaker, son

Make celibacy optional for priests, Australia's child sex abuse commission says in landmark report

Brooks slams classy 96

Vendors to evacuate dangerous Charity Wharf

BUSINESS more
Hamilton Underwriting Appoints Robert Patten

Russia coming in from the cold

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 14 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 14 2017

Brit Launches Collateralized Reinsurer Sussex

MacKrill & Schrum Recognised In Citywealth

New mobile app offers shoppers discounts, rewards

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Troubles and trials of a Ninja

Councillor In Bermuda During Grenfell Fire

Man convicted, sentenced for unlawful possession of ammunition and drugs

Tulse Hill hit-and-run: CCTV released in hunt for drivers after woman, 29, killed as she is struck by four vehicles

Buenos Aires protests: Police fire tear gas as violence breaks out over Argentina pension reform

Scotland Yard to carry out 'urgent assessment' after collapse of rape trial

Teen used last breath to tell cops who shot her

RELATED STORIES
Hamilton Underwriting Appoints Robert Patten

Hamilton Insurance Opens New Offices In London

Hamilton Insurance Opens New Offices In London

Daws Appointed Deputy Active Underwriter

Daws Appointed Deputy Active Underwriter

Hamilton Underwriting Ltd. Hires Trevor Carvey

Hamilton Underwriting Ltd. Hires Trevor Carvey

RECENT COMMENTS
Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
Chad: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
stacey: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Unsung hero Sally Edwards dies
Zaira ALi ( TNT Singer ): Sally was like a sister and was an ardent fan of mine as I was to her. We shared many musical moments together as well as many outside of the musical arena. I am not a fan of talking ABOUT folks...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

RECENT COMMENTS
Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
Chad: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
stacey: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Unsung hero Sally Edwards dies
Zaira ALi ( TNT Singer ): Sally was like a sister and was an ardent fan of mine as I was to her. We shared many musical moments together as well as many outside of the musical arena. I am not a fan of talking ABOUT folks...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured