'A third' of Emmanuel Macron's MPs are 'considering quitting' due to lack of morale

Telegraph UK - Thursday, December 17, 2017

At the National Assembly Credit: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP 14 December 2017 5:06pm Up to "a third" of MPs from president Emmanuel Macron's governing party are thought to be considering quitting, with many from civil society complaining they serve little purpose and had underestimated the pressures...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
France's conservatives choose hardliner Laurent Wauquiez as new leader

Party of Sarkozy faces split as populist set to win leadership of French conservatives

'Jealousy' fuels misogyny against Brigitte Trogneux says daughter as she launches political career

Emmanuel Macron unveils parliamentary candidates - half political newcomers, half women

'I have nothing to hide' says French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon, as he apologises for employing his wife

François Fillon faces 'elimination' from French presidential race as 'fake jobs' scandal intensifies

France's former tax Tsar sentenced to three years in jail for tax fraud



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
PLP C15′s Hamper Drive & Children’s Party

Jah Formula finds solution in music

Jahmiel gets 4.5 million views for 'U Me Luv'

Take them to school - Dance Xpressionz hosts show and tell

Danielle D.I. dedicates song to mothers

Band start marching to a different beat

Students help community on Round Square Day

SPORTS more
Sports club donates to Family Centre

Hurricane Maria deals heavy blow to library services

Teachers Rugby Club Donate Holiday Hampers

Teachers Rugby Club Donate Holiday Hampers

Sport Scoreboard, December 14, 2017

Todd on road to recovery after suffering heart attack

Olympians benefiting from Singletons OLY tag initiative

POLITICS more
After defeat at home, May urges EU leaders to move on with Brexit

PLP C15′s Hamper Drive & Children’s Party

PLP C15′s Hamper Drive & Children’s Party

Teachers Union: “Step In The Right Direction”

PNP councillor-caretaker, son murdered in Clarendon

PNP caretaker, son shot dead in Clarendon

Britain First leader Paul Golding arrested in Belfast over rally speech as his deputy faces Twitter ban

BUSINESS more
Atherden: ‘Reflects Good Stewardship Of OBA’

TMR Spreads Holiday Cheer At Lefroy House

Risk industry salaries rose 3.5

Tanker operators shares plummet 27

Insurance penetration gap a fake issue

Health insurer aiming to be more proactive

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 13 2017

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
PNP councillor-caretaker, son murdered in Clarendon

Home Office policy of deporting EU citizens found rough sleeping is illegal, High Court rules 

Woman jailed for bus terminal assault

Drug-accused remanded after failing to secure surety

Homeless and depressed - Fire victims need help

Disbarred attorney arrested for fraud

PNP caretaker, son shot dead in Clarendon

RELATED STORIES
France's conservatives choose hardliner Laurent Wauquiez as new leader

Party of Sarkozy faces split as populist set to win leadership of French conservatives

'Jealousy' fuels misogyny against Brigitte Trogneux says daughter as she launches political career

Emmanuel Macron unveils parliamentary candidates - half political newcomers, half women

'I have nothing to hide' says French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon, as he apologises for employing his wife

François Fillon faces 'elimination' from French presidential race as 'fake jobs' scandal intensifies

France's former tax Tsar sentenced to three years in jail for tax fraud

RECENT COMMENTS
Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
Chad: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
stacey: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Unsung hero Sally Edwards dies
Zaira ALi ( TNT Singer ): Sally was like a sister and was an ardent fan of mine as I was to her. We shared many musical moments together as well as many outside of the musical arena. I am not a fan of talking ABOUT folks...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

RECENT COMMENTS
Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
Chad: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
stacey: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Unsung hero Sally Edwards dies
Zaira ALi ( TNT Singer ): Sally was like a sister and was an ardent fan of mine as I was to her. We shared many musical moments together as well as many outside of the musical arena. I am not a fan of talking ABOUT folks...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured