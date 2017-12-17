Simmons criticises Dallas for SSM statement

Royal Gazette - Thursday, December 17, 2017

The islands tourism quango yesterday distanced itself from a letter from chief executive Kevin Dallas to warn senators that a vote to end gay marriage would adversely affect visitor numbers. Tourism minister Jamahl Simmons also criticised Mr Dallas for his unauthorised statement and pledged to...read more

