Learning doesnt have to take a break

Royal Gazette - Thursday, December 17, 2017

Schools across the island are into their last week of the fall term, as the calendar year rumbles to a close. It is evident that schools play an essential part in the development of young people however, it provides only a portion of their growth. It is arguable that as vacation offers a...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
I have a learning difference, it doesnt mean Im not smart

Lambe ready to rumble after tough spar

Bermudian stars in climbing calendar

House illegal work permits being issued

Students learn from ballet master Eagling

Therapists shortage hits schools

AIG boss brought forward retirement after learning he had a year to live



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Band start marching to a different beat

Students help community on Round Square Day

Its good to talk friends win debate event

Bermuda School Of Music ‘Joy To The World’

BIFF and BUEI fall out over film

Vybz Kartel's 'Mhm Hm' inspires Google app

Corporate Hands | Florida Caribbean Cruise Association fetes St Ann Children

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, December 14, 2017

Todd on road to recovery after suffering heart attack

Olympians benefiting from Singletons OLY tag initiative

Latest Commercial Bowling League Results

Basketball honours its elite

Hubert Lawrence | Just a statue?

Windies lose ground in Test rankings

POLITICS more
Great initiative to expand National Parks

Care home standards to protect against abuse

Casino law changes give minister more say

No mischief with Barbuda aid – PM Browne

Editorial: A bit of ‘mansplaining’

Vladimir Putin kicks off election campaign at annual press conference

73 years of universal adult suffrage

BUSINESS more
TMR Spreads Holiday Cheer At Lefroy House

Risk industry salaries rose 3.5

Tanker operators shares plummet 27

Insurance penetration gap a fake issue

Health insurer aiming to be more proactive

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 13 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 13 2017

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Troubling new threat from North Korea

The never-ending issue of road safety

Its good to talk friends win debate event

Cops search home of woman as gun bust probe continues

Man loses appeal against firearm conviction

Students give cash prize to support group

Missing man, suspected homicide

RELATED STORIES
I have a learning difference, it doesnt mean Im not smart

Lambe ready to rumble after tough spar

Bermudian stars in climbing calendar

House illegal work permits being issued

Students learn from ballet master Eagling

Therapists shortage hits schools

AIG boss brought forward retirement after learning he had a year to live

RECENT COMMENTS
Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
Chad: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
stacey: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Unsung hero Sally Edwards dies
Zaira ALi ( TNT Singer ): Sally was like a sister and was an ardent fan of mine as I was to her. We shared many musical moments together as well as many outside of the musical arena. I am not a fan of talking ABOUT folks...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

RECENT COMMENTS
Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
Chad: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
stacey: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Unsung hero Sally Edwards dies
Zaira ALi ( TNT Singer ): Sally was like a sister and was an ardent fan of mine as I was to her. We shared many musical moments together as well as many outside of the musical arena. I am not a fan of talking ABOUT folks...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured