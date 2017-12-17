Time’s Up! Belize Bank, G.O.B. Prepare for U.H.S. Showdown

Channel 5 Belize - Thursday, December 17, 2017

Has the time come for repayment of ninety million-plus Belize dollars to the Belize Bank Limited in respect of the Governmentâs sovereign guarantee of a defaulted loan by Universal Health [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
B.N.T.U. says GOB must pay UHS debt

P.M. Blasts Chamber; Threatens Tax Increase to Pay for U.H.S.

P.M. to speak Wednesday, but Cabinet says no to U.H.S. and Belize Bank

Prime Minister is back; dodges media over U.H.S.

P.U.P.’s Mai tells U.D.P. ‘Don’t blame us’

Could Gov’t UHS troubles affect Superbond?

Belize Bank and G.O.B. in Court Over U.H.S. Debt



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Passage - Albert Minott

Introducing Winter Splash

Five J'cans in Top 15 albums of 2017

Irish & Chin put J'can culture on exhibit at Miami's Art Basel

Poet's school tour part of Ja trek plan

Mattocks vows to reach new heights at DC United

Theatre lovers to get Christmas treat from Shebada

SPORTS more
Windies lose ground in Test rankings

Pacer Cummins makes strides in ICC rankings

Simmons has a plan for W Cup

Shelter says thanks for $$ support

‘Man’ this looks a special!

Asher determined to hold b-ball AGM

Sando wins Interclub Knockout title

POLITICS more
The Steak House on the Verandah

Asher determined to hold b-ball AGM

Government Plans U.H.S. Commission of Inquiry But What Will It Accomplish?

Eamon Blames ‘Politics’ for Defeat; U.D.P. Asks Who’s Really in Charge?

Senate Government Caucus Skeptical on Maritime Areas Amendment

Auditors misled during probe of GECOM’s $100M radio set fraud

Political Platitudes of Peace and Goodwill at Christmas Time

BUSINESS more
NUGFW head: Bring on increase in retirement age

Eureka Labs founder nominated for 2018 Sagba entrepreneur award

Guyana president confirms oil - payment from ExxonMobil

Scorpions look to complete double over Volcanoes

Caribbean private sector must unite now - PB Scott

Reid to step down as C&W CEO

Red Force looks to change fortunes

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Court cases rescheduled as cops remain 'sick'

Chuck wants to pay West Kingston compensation by yearend

Shelter says thanks for $$ support

Prison Lifer Back to Jail for Alleged Rape

Family Says Murdered Israel Chuc Had Been Attacked Before

US Appeals Court finds 60-month sentence for illegal Guyanese excessive

Pegasus taxi driver murder trial… Detective testifies to witnessing caution statement from accused

RELATED STORIES
B.N.T.U. says GOB must pay UHS debt

P.M. Blasts Chamber; Threatens Tax Increase to Pay for U.H.S.

P.M. to speak Wednesday, but Cabinet says no to U.H.S. and Belize Bank

Prime Minister is back; dodges media over U.H.S.

P.U.P.’s Mai tells U.D.P. ‘Don’t blame us’

Could Gov’t UHS troubles affect Superbond?

Belize Bank and G.O.B. in Court Over U.H.S. Debt

RECENT COMMENTS
Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
Chad: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
stacey: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Unsung hero Sally Edwards dies
Zaira ALi ( TNT Singer ): Sally was like a sister and was an ardent fan of mine as I was to her. We shared many musical moments together as well as many outside of the musical arena. I am not a fan of talking ABOUT folks...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

RECENT COMMENTS
Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
Chad: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
stacey: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Unsung hero Sally Edwards dies
Zaira ALi ( TNT Singer ): Sally was like a sister and was an ardent fan of mine as I was to her. We shared many musical moments together as well as many outside of the musical arena. I am not a fan of talking ABOUT folks...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured