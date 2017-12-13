Donald Trump claims Roy Moore defeat proves he was 'right'

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, December 17, 2017

Donald Trump claims Roy Moore defeat proves he was 'right' Comment icon Comment icon ALL SECTIONS More Donald Trump claims Roy Moore defeat proves he was 'right' Donald Trump, the US president, said he had feared Roy Moore could not win seat Credit: Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg 13 December 2017...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Think the Alabama result has derailed Donald Trump? Think again

'Screw you... and the horse you rode in on' - How America's front pages reported Roy Moore's loss

Republican Roy Moore loses divisive Alabama senate race in blow to Donald Trump

Republican leaders in Alabama say they are sticking with Roy Moore despite allegations of sexual misconduct 

Donald Trump gives biggest endorsement yet to Roy Moore despite sexual assault claims

Donald Trump will not campaign with Roy Moore, White House says

Donald Trump chooses legislative agenda over Republican repulsion of Roy Moore



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Producer's death shocks entertainment industry

Hamilton Princess To Host Cookie Competition

Tarrus tackles crime

Starface turns new leaf

Renaissance brings back Christmas party

Knox College keeps on winning

Nadine Sutherland heads to school

SPORTS more
Hall spurred on to regain Limerick place

St Leonard's lords of football

US ventriloquist returns for Comedy Cook-Up

Video: America’s Cup Documentary Part #2

Runners Raise Over $20K For Radiation Therapy

Sport Scoreboard, December 13, 2017

Bermudians are Cape crusaders

POLITICS more
Video: Coordinated Crisis Response Team

‘Bermuda’s Laws Are Outside The BTA’s Remit’

‘Bermuda’s Laws Are Outside The BTA’s Remit’

Senators approve national park changes

New care home standards backed in Senate

McKenzie condemns political clash at KSAMC meeting, apologises

Catalan independence dispute is allowing terrorism to breed, warns former French prime minister

BUSINESS more
Scope elected new BDA chairman

Emerging Boutique Call Centers in Barbados

Digicel, Cisco work on digitisation vision

Brit launches new collateralised reinsurer

CISCO and DIGICEL frame agreement to accelerate digital transformation in Caribbean and Central America

Marsh And Guy Carpenter Donate To TEDS

GK triumphs against Paymaster

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Video: Coordinated Crisis Response Team

Video: Coordinated Crisis Response Team

UK surgeon admits branding patient livers with initials

Police need help finding elderly Spanish town resident

Labour accused of breaking a promise to an alleged victim of sexual​ harassment 

Salma Hayek: Harvey Weinstein 'threatened to kill me'

Dominica lifts curfew on capital

RELATED STORIES
Think the Alabama result has derailed Donald Trump? Think again

'Screw you... and the horse you rode in on' - How America's front pages reported Roy Moore's loss

Republican Roy Moore loses divisive Alabama senate race in blow to Donald Trump

Republican leaders in Alabama say they are sticking with Roy Moore despite allegations of sexual misconduct 

Donald Trump gives biggest endorsement yet to Roy Moore despite sexual assault claims

Donald Trump will not campaign with Roy Moore, White House says

Donald Trump chooses legislative agenda over Republican repulsion of Roy Moore

RECENT COMMENTS
Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
Chad: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
stacey: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Unsung hero Sally Edwards dies
Zaira ALi ( TNT Singer ): Sally was like a sister and was an ardent fan of mine as I was to her. We shared many musical moments together as well as many outside of the musical arena. I am not a fan of talking ABOUT folks...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

RECENT COMMENTS
Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
Chad: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
stacey: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Unsung hero Sally Edwards dies
Zaira ALi ( TNT Singer ): Sally was like a sister and was an ardent fan of mine as I was to her. We shared many musical moments together as well as many outside of the musical arena. I am not a fan of talking ABOUT folks...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured