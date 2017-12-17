Garbage piling up on Riverton residents

Jamaica Star - Wednesday, December 17, 2017

With Kingston's largest disposal site literally in their backyard, one would not imagine that residents of Riverton Meadows in St Andrew would have garbage disposal problems.But several residents in the housing scheme, which was built about 20 years...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Garbage choking John's Lane

Rubbish!

NSWMA dispels rumours of improper garbage disposal at Riverton Dump

Callaloo Mews begs for attention

Jamaica too dirty for NSWMA! Garbage agency short of money and trucks to keep nation clean

Jamaica needs waste-disposal policy - ODPEM

No Beetham garbage



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Tarrus tackles crime

Starface turns new leaf

Renaissance brings back Christmas party

Knox College keeps on winning

Nadine Sutherland heads to school

Dancehall giants booked for Pure Seduction

Jah Wiz trying to be a positive influence

SPORTS more
Hall spurred on to regain Limerick place

St Leonard's lords of football

US ventriloquist returns for Comedy Cook-Up

Video: America’s Cup Documentary Part #2

Runners Raise Over $20K For Radiation Therapy

Sport Scoreboard, December 13, 2017

Bermudians are Cape crusaders

POLITICS more
Catalan independence dispute is allowing terrorism to breed, warns former French prime minister

Democrat Jones wins US Senate seat in Alabama in blow to Trump

Multiple Bills Scheduled For The Senate Today

Tourism Minister urges property owners to get insurance

Venezuela's opposition, prisoners win EU human rights award

British PM facing rebellion over key Brexit bill

Barbudans protest proposed land act amendments

BUSINESS more
GK triumphs against Paymaster

Who will represent the Region’s Private Sector

Renewals season like Mexican standoff

How Slice is disrupting insurance industry

New online clothes store launched

Airbnb told to grow up in no uncertain terms

Somers Ltd November 2017 Share Repurchases

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Tarrus tackles crime

Australian police discover enormous python blocking road

Poisoned darts used to kill dogs for food sold in China

Police to increase presence in MoBay

Hanover cops toppling lotto scammers - praedial thieves also feeling the heat

Elderly rape victim dies in hospital

Police save murder accused from mob

RELATED STORIES
Garbage choking John's Lane

Rubbish!

NSWMA dispels rumours of improper garbage disposal at Riverton Dump

Callaloo Mews begs for attention

Jamaica too dirty for NSWMA! Garbage agency short of money and trucks to keep nation clean

Jamaica needs waste-disposal policy - ODPEM

No Beetham garbage

RECENT COMMENTS
Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
Chad: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
stacey: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Unsung hero Sally Edwards dies
Zaira ALi ( TNT Singer ): Sally was like a sister and was an ardent fan of mine as I was to her. We shared many musical moments together as well as many outside of the musical arena. I am not a fan of talking ABOUT folks...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

RECENT COMMENTS
Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
Chad: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
stacey: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Unsung hero Sally Edwards dies
Zaira ALi ( TNT Singer ): Sally was like a sister and was an ardent fan of mine as I was to her. We shared many musical moments together as well as many outside of the musical arena. I am not a fan of talking ABOUT folks...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured