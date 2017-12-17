Joy in The City

Nation News - Wednesday, December 17, 2017

Independence Square was transformed into a Bajan Christmas atmosphere when the Barbados Public Workersâ Cooperative Credit Union held its seasonal concert last Friday night. The hundreds in attendance...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Movado’s magic

Stiffy celebrates with motorcade

Ch’An for special Mahalia’s Corner

Sweet singing at City concert

Stiffy rules bashment

Banks: Bajans borrowing again

Rockin’ Rhesa, NexCyx



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Photos: Christmas Trees Decorated By Charities

Hamilton Princess Calendar Of Festive Events

Video: Ford Sings In Surprise BBC Performance

A magical experience for young and old

Home by the sea

Light up your home this Christmas

Cooking up a storm

SPORTS more
New Zealand dominate second Test

Wells stays on bench for Burnley

Losing important too, judokas told

Gayle breaks sixes record

Athletes Pile Up Medals at C.A. Games

Footballer Liam Evans On Career & Experiences

Wells On Bench as Burnley Defeat Stoke 1-0

POLITICS more
Roy Moore arrives on horseback to vote in Alabama election - and social media is unimpressed

OBA: No To DPA & Casino, Yes Decriminalisation

OBA: No To DPA & Casino, Yes Decriminalisation

BTA: ‘Bill Poses Threat To Success Of Tourism’

Aubyn Hill appointed executive director of EGC

PNP councillors irate after JLP colleague makes 'unbecoming' remark at meeting

Ruth Davidson signals possible move to Westminster if she loses 2021 Holyrood election

BUSINESS more
Microsoft tax solutions can help T&T

T&T gets help with standards strategy

$8.1m shares traded on TTSE

Your worst experience

Moody's reports Revel casino sale, owner denies it

UN: Global economy growing 3%, best pace in six years

Follow the money - Investors lead charge on climate change

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
T&T gets help with standards strategy

New Zealand dominate second Test

Ham thief sent up

More gun crime

Violent when in power, still violent when out of power

UN steps in to assess help for American territory

Separate ACTs Lead to Coke, Weed in Old Capital

RELATED STORIES
Movado’s magic

Stiffy celebrates with motorcade

Ch’An for special Mahalia’s Corner

Sweet singing at City concert

Stiffy rules bashment

Banks: Bajans borrowing again

Rockin’ Rhesa, NexCyx

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
stacey: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Unsung hero Sally Edwards dies
Zaira ALi ( TNT Singer ): Sally was like a sister and was an ardent fan of mine as I was to her. We shared many musical moments together as well as many outside of the musical arena. I am not a fan of talking ABOUT folks...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

Mentally ill man gets 12 years for killing mother he thinks is still alive
Teresa Allen: I was cured of HIV VIRUS with the used of natural herbs, My name is Teresa Allen, am here to explore the wonderful and most safe cure for HIV&AIDS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
stacey: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Unsung hero Sally Edwards dies
Zaira ALi ( TNT Singer ): Sally was like a sister and was an ardent fan of mine as I was to her. We shared many musical moments together as well as many outside of the musical arena. I am not a fan of talking ABOUT folks...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

Mentally ill man gets 12 years for killing mother he thinks is still alive
Teresa Allen: I was cured of HIV VIRUS with the used of natural herbs, My name is Teresa Allen, am here to explore the wonderful and most safe cure for HIV&AIDS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called...