Inland Revenue Division Notice – Property Owners and agents of properties

Montserrat Reporter - Tuesday, December 17, 2017

INLAND REVENUE DIVISION NOTICE Property Owners and agents of properties are advised that the General Post Office here on Montserrat will not accept British Postal Order after December 29th, 2017. Therefore persons who intend to pay their 2017 Property Tax bill and other taxes by British Postal...read more

