EU to toughen Brexit stance on 'gangster' Britain

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, December 17, 2017

Strasbourg, France (AFP) â The EU will harden its position on Brexit trade talks after London said it would only pay its divorce bill if it got a deal, leading European parliamentarians said on Tuesday.Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament's Brexit coordinator, said EU leaders meeting...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
UK lawmakers battle over Brexit amid customs chaos warning

UK lawmakers battle over Brexit amid customs chaos warning

EU Parliament adopts tough Brexit 'red lines'

Nigel Farage says EU 'behaving like the mafia' and 'holding Britain hostage' in bitter Strasbourg parliament debate 

European leaders to formally reject Theresa May's Brexit timetable

Britain could have 'fast track back to EU' after Brexit, says European Parliament chief negotiator

EU leaders turn on each other over Brexit negotiation tactics



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Video: Ford Sings In Surprise BBC Performance

A magical experience for young and old

Home by the sea

Light up your home this Christmas

Cooking up a storm

Ravi Cannonier-Watson In ‘The Nutcracker’

Help Decorate The BNG Christmas Tree

SPORTS more
Video: America’s Cup Documentary Part #1

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge awarded gold Blue Peter badges for work on mental health issues

Charles hundred puts Riders in final

Windies on the ropes chasing world record target

Radford invokes Leeds memories

South All Stars prevail over north

Red Force stays in the race

POLITICS more
Minister addresses regulators independence

Richards we hauled island back from brink

Cost of Living Commission seems impractical

Editorial: A reward for no work

ABEC ‘ready’ as PM teases on election date

PM: Sir Robin, a thrifty spender and good investor

Bird-Browne shows spark

BUSINESS more
Chamber To Host Session On U.S. Tax Reform

Minister addresses regulators independence

Simmons population growth a major goal

School safety survey due in first quarter

Roban wants to explore space industry

Cooking up a storm

Argus Group Reports Net Loss Of $2.3 Million

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Video: Ford Sings In Surprise BBC Performance

British banker Rurik Jutting appeals double murder conviction in Hong Kong

Ten road crashes at weekend

Man, 37, dies aboard flight

Motorcyclist collided with police officer

Jamaica surpasses 2016 murder toll

Video: Dec 12th Bernews Morning Newsflash

RELATED STORIES
UK lawmakers battle over Brexit amid customs chaos warning

UK lawmakers battle over Brexit amid customs chaos warning

EU Parliament adopts tough Brexit 'red lines'

Nigel Farage says EU 'behaving like the mafia' and 'holding Britain hostage' in bitter Strasbourg parliament debate 

European leaders to formally reject Theresa May's Brexit timetable

Britain could have 'fast track back to EU' after Brexit, says European Parliament chief negotiator

EU leaders turn on each other over Brexit negotiation tactics

RECENT COMMENTS
Unsung hero Sally Edwards dies
Zaira ALi ( TNT Singer ): Sally was like a sister and was an ardent fan of mine as I was to her. We shared many musical moments together as well as many outside of the musical arena. I am not a fan of talking ABOUT folks...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

Mentally ill man gets 12 years for killing mother he thinks is still alive
Teresa Allen: I was cured of HIV VIRUS with the used of natural herbs, My name is Teresa Allen, am here to explore the wonderful and most safe cure for HIV&AIDS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
sandra: The hepatitis B virus (HBV) infects liver cells.i tried medicals drugs several times but to no avail,rarely effective on the infection, and so the virus typically returns after the treatment ends....

RECENT COMMENTS
Unsung hero Sally Edwards dies
Zaira ALi ( TNT Singer ): Sally was like a sister and was an ardent fan of mine as I was to her. We shared many musical moments together as well as many outside of the musical arena. I am not a fan of talking ABOUT folks...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

Mentally ill man gets 12 years for killing mother he thinks is still alive
Teresa Allen: I was cured of HIV VIRUS with the used of natural herbs, My name is Teresa Allen, am here to explore the wonderful and most safe cure for HIV&AIDS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
sandra: The hepatitis B virus (HBV) infects liver cells.i tried medicals drugs several times but to no avail,rarely effective on the infection, and so the virus typically returns after the treatment ends....