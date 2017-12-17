Discontinuation of registered mail service to Canada

Nation News - Tuesday, December 17, 2017

Members of the public are asked to note that Canada has discontinued the use of the registered mail service offered by the Universal Postal Union. As a result, with immediate effect, the Barbados Postal...read more

