Members of construction industry urged to ensure quality of buildings

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, December 17, 2017

MANAGING director of the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) Omar Sweeney is encouraging members of the construction industry to continue to ensure that quality buildings are constructed across the island.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
JSIF helping to boost bee farming in western Jamaica

JSIF to spend $260 million on removal of zinc fences

JSIF embarks on public safety, transformation drive

JSIF launches community tourism portal

JSIF signs contracts to assist community-based projects

JSIF spends $4B to finance school projects

JSIF upgrades staff’s enviro management training



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Rainforest Seafoods fetes children at Christmas treat

Tarrus tackles crime

Ernie keeps his promise

Another sales surge for Grammy-nominated sets

Passage - Deneese Wright

Rains reschedule Wickie Wackie fest

Joe still crunching Jamathon numbers

SPORTS more
Lodge seize KO crown

St George score again

Where is the professed integrity?

Softball action set for Ogle on December 17

Caribbean Boxing Championships starts tomorrow in St Lucia

5th UDFA/ GT Beer football in Linden…Topp XX sail past Kwakwani 3-0, controversial penalty, abrupt ending in other game

Berbice Cricket Board Senior 50 overs competition…Port Mourant defeat Upper Corentyne Cricket Association

POLITICS more
Persistent mental slavery

Farmers threaten lawsuit over NFM debt

Lodge salute

Profits before people

Much more needs to be done to educate our women regarding their rights

Regiments Hamilton recruitment centre a hit

Sealy: Cultural strategy in the works

BUSINESS more
No chicken feed

Farmers threaten lawsuit over NFM debt

PSA pension plan not registered

IDB: Exports back on growth path

GHL shares up by $0.78 to $18

Top EU economic powers warn US about tax plans

BUSINESS BYTE: Digicel customers served with new experience store

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Parliament descends into chaos after Edghill disobeys Speaker’s order to leave

JPS to spend $2b in anti-theft campaign

New developments in illegal gun shipment probe

Cops to flood streets of MoBay

Put safety first this Christmas, say police

Tarrus tackles crime

PSA pension plan not registered

RELATED STORIES
JSIF helping to boost bee farming in western Jamaica

JSIF to spend $260 million on removal of zinc fences

JSIF embarks on public safety, transformation drive

JSIF launches community tourism portal

JSIF signs contracts to assist community-based projects

JSIF spends $4B to finance school projects

JSIF upgrades staff’s enviro management training

RECENT COMMENTS
Unsung hero Sally Edwards dies
Zaira ALi ( TNT Singer ): Sally was like a sister and was an ardent fan of mine as I was to her. We shared many musical moments together as well as many outside of the musical arena. I am not a fan of talking ABOUT folks...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

Mentally ill man gets 12 years for killing mother he thinks is still alive
Teresa Allen: I was cured of HIV VIRUS with the used of natural herbs, My name is Teresa Allen, am here to explore the wonderful and most safe cure for HIV&AIDS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
sandra: The hepatitis B virus (HBV) infects liver cells.i tried medicals drugs several times but to no avail,rarely effective on the infection, and so the virus typically returns after the treatment ends....

RECENT COMMENTS
Unsung hero Sally Edwards dies
Zaira ALi ( TNT Singer ): Sally was like a sister and was an ardent fan of mine as I was to her. We shared many musical moments together as well as many outside of the musical arena. I am not a fan of talking ABOUT folks...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

Mentally ill man gets 12 years for killing mother he thinks is still alive
Teresa Allen: I was cured of HIV VIRUS with the used of natural herbs, My name is Teresa Allen, am here to explore the wonderful and most safe cure for HIV&AIDS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
sandra: The hepatitis B virus (HBV) infects liver cells.i tried medicals drugs several times but to no avail,rarely effective on the infection, and so the virus typically returns after the treatment ends....