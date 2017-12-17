Stationary front influencing local weather to dissipate by mid week

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, December 17, 2017

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says a stationary front now affecting local weather condition is expected to slowly dissipate by the middle of the week.Â  Monday night and Tuesday morningÂ should be mostly cloudy with lingering...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Stationary Front affecting Jamaica to continue influencing weather conditions

LOCAL FORECAST Friday, November 24, 2017

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, November 21, 2017

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday , November 14, 2017

LOCAL FORECAST Monday, Novemberber 12, 2017

LOCAL FORECAST Monday, October 30, 2017

Cloudy and cool as Cold Front affects Jamaica



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
BIFF To Hold Open House On December 15th

BIFF To Hold Open House On December 15th

NIFCA still making an impact

Party fever at Bikini Sundayz

Romain Virgo closes Signature Nights series

Young gospel star stays out of trouble using music - Two-time winner runs out of categories

Winning Christmas Trees To Earn Donations

SPORTS more
Windies on the ropes chasing world record target

BUSINESS BYTE: Flow brings Christmas joy to another Customer 

Volvo Ocean Race Apprenticeship For Ingham

Video: Coral Beach To Host USTA Tournament

Video: Coral Beach To Host USTA Tournament

Coral Beach to host prestigious tennis tournament

BAA battle for point but lose top spot

POLITICS more
Regiments Hamilton recruitment centre a hit

Sealy: Cultural strategy in the works

Manufacturing and Tourism Sectors can access amended AID Bank loan facility from today

Premier due in Jamaica for infrastructure forum

Same-sex marriage hope for the future

Michael Dunkley: Casino Bill Is A “Bad Move”

Michael Dunkley: Casino Bill Is A “Bad Move”

BUSINESS more
BUSINESS BYTE: Digicel customers served with new experience store

BFM shares up 0.08

Argus posts loss as health claims rise

Kingston Wharves offers calm waters for two cruise vessels

Digicel customers served with new Experience Store

East End Group to merge with Decisions

Bitcoin price soars then falls, banks raise risk concerns

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Two alleged gunmen killed, another injured during police operation off Waltham Park Road

Angry mob beats alleged murder suspect in Portland

Police to intensify activities in St James to cut crime

Police probing death of 69-year-old man

ST. CROIX-AVIATION-Plane crash may have been due to engine failure-Report

JAMAICA-CRIME-Jamaica surpasses 2016 murder toll

US citizen on the run after busting out of Bali prison

RELATED STORIES
Stationary Front affecting Jamaica to continue influencing weather conditions

LOCAL FORECAST Friday, November 24, 2017

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, November 21, 2017

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday , November 14, 2017

LOCAL FORECAST Monday, Novemberber 12, 2017

LOCAL FORECAST Monday, October 30, 2017

Cloudy and cool as Cold Front affects Jamaica

RECENT COMMENTS
'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

Mentally ill man gets 12 years for killing mother he thinks is still alive
Teresa Allen: I was cured of HIV VIRUS with the used of natural herbs, My name is Teresa Allen, am here to explore the wonderful and most safe cure for HIV&AIDS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
sandra: The hepatitis B virus (HBV) infects liver cells.i tried medicals drugs several times but to no avail,rarely effective on the infection, and so the virus typically returns after the treatment ends....

Switzerland to return US$320m stolen by Nigerian dictator
ANSLEY: MY NAME IS ANSLEY KATE: FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I...

RECENT COMMENTS
'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
HELEN: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past...

Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

Mentally ill man gets 12 years for killing mother he thinks is still alive
Teresa Allen: I was cured of HIV VIRUS with the used of natural herbs, My name is Teresa Allen, am here to explore the wonderful and most safe cure for HIV&AIDS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
sandra: The hepatitis B virus (HBV) infects liver cells.i tried medicals drugs several times but to no avail,rarely effective on the infection, and so the virus typically returns after the treatment ends....

Switzerland to return US$320m stolen by Nigerian dictator
ANSLEY: MY NAME IS ANSLEY KATE: FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I...