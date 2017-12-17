Digital transactions surpass branch activities at Scotiabank

Jamaica Observer - Monday, December 17, 2017

SCOTIABANK says, for the first time ever, it has seen more users of digital banking platforms than people who walked into its branches.In a release on Friday, Scotiabank said more than 25 per cent of transactions took place online compared to 22 per cent done in branch.This crossover...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Scotiabank recognised as best consumer digital bank

SME loans on the rise at Scotiabank

Scotia Group reports growth in all business lines

Outcry over $385 fees for simple transactions at Scotia

Scotiabank goes Express

Mobile banking solutions gain traction as internet penetration deepens

Scotiabank launches first mobile banking app for Blackberry, iPhone



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Winston 'Merritone' Blake to be honoured in New York

Juggling for carnival - Music mix at events raises concerns

150 children treated on Carnival Sensation

Jay Will 'Bruk Out!'

Passage - Earl “wya” Lindo

Putting a Pulse on the Grammys

Shaggy, Sting working on album

SPORTS more
Scorpions rue declaration

Two new titans of road tennis

Chase Academy supports former students

LGC/FGN UK donate nets for local cricket clubs

Deputy Mayor wins GCC Election

MOPH /Smalta 2017 girls’ Pee wee football…Angela’s and South Ruimveldt to contest final

Regal Masters capture GSCL Inc I-Cup

POLITICS more
BVI legislators say no to same-sex marriage

Gov't to assist communities with low crime rate

GECOM Corriverton building collapses while under repairs

It's Byles!

Knighthood a form of enslavement

Changing the narrative and setting the agenda for the 2020 Elections – Part 2

Deputy Mayor wins GCC Election

BUSINESS more
We will forever be inspired by Lowell Hawthorne

Scorpions rue declaration

Stakeholders again looking at C'bean private sector body

C&W on hold

First ever ‘Tie’ in Regional First-Class cricket recorded

Scorpions rue declaration

Govt Signs Tax Agreement With United States

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Two more Jamaicans plead guilty in US$5.7m lottery scam

Unidentified man fished from sea in Kingston

Gov't to assist communities with low crime rate

JPS to tackle electricity theft 'monster' in 2018

Alleged prostitutes arrested in St Ann

Drunk minibus driver kills soldier standing outside night club

Motorcyclist, pedal cyclist killed as…Two Fort Wellington cops involved in separate fatal accidents

RELATED STORIES
Scotiabank recognised as best consumer digital bank

SME loans on the rise at Scotiabank

Scotia Group reports growth in all business lines

Outcry over $385 fees for simple transactions at Scotia

Scotiabank goes Express

Mobile banking solutions gain traction as internet penetration deepens

Scotiabank launches first mobile banking app for Blackberry, iPhone

RECENT COMMENTS
Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

Mentally ill man gets 12 years for killing mother he thinks is still alive
Teresa Allen: I was cured of HIV VIRUS with the used of natural herbs, My name is Teresa Allen, am here to explore the wonderful and most safe cure for HIV&AIDS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
sandra: The hepatitis B virus (HBV) infects liver cells.i tried medicals drugs several times but to no avail,rarely effective on the infection, and so the virus typically returns after the treatment ends....

Switzerland to return US$320m stolen by Nigerian dictator
ANSLEY: MY NAME IS ANSLEY KATE: FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

Mentally ill man gets 12 years for killing mother he thinks is still alive
Teresa Allen: I was cured of HIV VIRUS with the used of natural herbs, My name is Teresa Allen, am here to explore the wonderful and most safe cure for HIV&AIDS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
sandra: The hepatitis B virus (HBV) infects liver cells.i tried medicals drugs several times but to no avail,rarely effective on the infection, and so the virus typically returns after the treatment ends....

Switzerland to return US$320m stolen by Nigerian dictator
ANSLEY: MY NAME IS ANSLEY KATE: FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I...