J'can firefighters complete training with US airport

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, December 17, 2017

Fifty-five Jamaican firefighters have completed live burn training under a Sister Airport Cooperation Agreement with the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the United States.The training, which ended last Thursday, provided...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Firefighters complete US training course

55 firefighters complete US training course

Jamaica signs agreement with Atlanta Airport

Jamaica signs agreement with Atlanta airport

Gov’t to sign ‘sister airport’ agreement with Atlanta airport

World’s busiest airport welcomes 100-millionth passenger

Tobago welcomes the return of nonstop Delta service from Atlanta



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Winston 'Merritone' Blake to be honoured in New York

Juggling for carnival - Music mix at events raises concerns

150 children treated on Carnival Sensation

Jay Will 'Bruk Out!'

Passage - Earl “wya” Lindo

Putting a Pulse on the Grammys

Shaggy, Sting working on album

SPORTS more
Two new titans of road tennis

Chase Academy supports former students

LGC/FGN UK donate nets for local cricket clubs

Deputy Mayor wins GCC Election

MOPH /Smalta 2017 girls’ Pee wee football…Angela’s and South Ruimveldt to contest final

Regal Masters capture GSCL Inc I-Cup

Windies up against it after batting collapses

POLITICS more
GECOM Corriverton building collapses while under repairs

It's Byles!

Knighthood a form of enslavement

Changing the narrative and setting the agenda for the 2020 Elections – Part 2

Deputy Mayor wins GCC Election

Premier travels to Jamaica

Centre For Justice On Partnership Bill Passing

BUSINESS more
Scorpions rue declaration

Stakeholders again looking at C'bean private sector body

C&W on hold

First ever ‘Tie’ in Regional First-Class cricket recorded

Scorpions rue declaration

Govt Signs Tax Agreement With United States

Ramdin, rain ensure Ja, Trinidad clash ends in draw

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Thieves rob St Ann farmer of cattle worth over $1m

Weeping policeman

Pandemonium at KPH

Shaggy, Sting working on album

Barbados on top in shooting tournament

Robbery attempt stops Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ semi final

Man washed away at Macoucherie River

RELATED STORIES
Firefighters complete US training course

55 firefighters complete US training course

Jamaica signs agreement with Atlanta Airport

Jamaica signs agreement with Atlanta airport

Gov’t to sign ‘sister airport’ agreement with Atlanta airport

World’s busiest airport welcomes 100-millionth passenger

Tobago welcomes the return of nonstop Delta service from Atlanta

RECENT COMMENTS
Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

Mentally ill man gets 12 years for killing mother he thinks is still alive
Teresa Allen: I was cured of HIV VIRUS with the used of natural herbs, My name is Teresa Allen, am here to explore the wonderful and most safe cure for HIV&AIDS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
sandra: The hepatitis B virus (HBV) infects liver cells.i tried medicals drugs several times but to no avail,rarely effective on the infection, and so the virus typically returns after the treatment ends....

Switzerland to return US$320m stolen by Nigerian dictator
ANSLEY: MY NAME IS ANSLEY KATE: FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

Mentally ill man gets 12 years for killing mother he thinks is still alive
Teresa Allen: I was cured of HIV VIRUS with the used of natural herbs, My name is Teresa Allen, am here to explore the wonderful and most safe cure for HIV&AIDS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
sandra: The hepatitis B virus (HBV) infects liver cells.i tried medicals drugs several times but to no avail,rarely effective on the infection, and so the virus typically returns after the treatment ends....

Switzerland to return US$320m stolen by Nigerian dictator
ANSLEY: MY NAME IS ANSLEY KATE: FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I...