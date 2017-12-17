Road Obstacle

Kaieteur News - Monday, December 17, 2017

This truck had a blow-out on the Friendship, East Bank Demerara Public Road and served as an obstacle on the road for several hours. The motor lorry, registered as GNN 7244, affected the free flow of Sunday traffic.read more

