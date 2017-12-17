Jones: Don’t judge the youth

Nation News - Saturday, December 17, 2017

Minister of Education Ronald Jones has labelled those chastising young people for recent violent behaviour as hypocrites. Jones was speaking to students, parents and teachers of the Graydon Sealy Secondary...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Jones calls for crisis meeting

Jones issues warning on school violence

‘Parents to blame’ for violent youth

Matthew Farley dies

No Ellerslie final report

No war in schools, says minister of education

BSTU, BUT call for expulsion



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Hope Fellowship anniversary banquet Dec 22

Reggae Mill a hit at Devon House

- Jada Kingdom says 'Love Situations' got popular without compromising morals

Women Aglow talks about courageousness

Helping youth grow spiritually

Star ballerina in sparkling form

Spanish Town 'Reggae Chef' making it big in NY

SPORTS more
Windies fight back to keep tabs on Black Caps

'We’ve got to look after each other' Duchess of Cornwall urges public to volunteer to fight loneliness

North Korea take on Japan - on the football pitch 

Ball Hockey: Montreal & Toronto Maple Win

Ball Hockey: Montreal & Toronto Maple Win

Schoolboy footballers accused of raping girl

BSSF Knock Out Football Semi Final Results

POLITICS more
Minister Rabain On National Certification Program

70-y-o grandmother jailed for death of granddaughter

PM Browne says unchosen political hopeful is a sore loser

Controversial gaming amendment passed

591 Births, 492 Deaths & 450 Marriages In 2016

Prime Minister adds sparkling silver shoe to Christmas tree

Wells fully fit for Burnley

BUSINESS more
BUSINESS BYTE: Digicel restores TV and internet in key locations

Fitch: Global Reinsurance Outlook For 2018

Spanish Town 'Reggae Chef' making it big in NY

Celebrate bigger salary, but stay focused

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting December 9

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 8 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 8 2017

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Israeli strikes kill two Gaza gunmen, anti-Trump protests less intense

Dominica lifts curfew on capital

Firearm seized in Spanish Town

Dominica lifts curfew on capital after Maria

Schoolboy footballers accused of raping girl

NIDS will help to fight crime, says security minister

Short game costs Smith

RELATED STORIES
Jones calls for crisis meeting

Jones issues warning on school violence

‘Parents to blame’ for violent youth

Matthew Farley dies

No Ellerslie final report

No war in schools, says minister of education

BSTU, BUT call for expulsion

RECENT COMMENTS
Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

Mentally ill man gets 12 years for killing mother he thinks is still alive
Teresa Allen: I was cured of HIV VIRUS with the used of natural herbs, My name is Teresa Allen, am here to explore the wonderful and most safe cure for HIV&AIDS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
sandra: The hepatitis B virus (HBV) infects liver cells.i tried medicals drugs several times but to no avail,rarely effective on the infection, and so the virus typically returns after the treatment ends....

Switzerland to return US$320m stolen by Nigerian dictator
ANSLEY: MY NAME IS ANSLEY KATE: FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

Mentally ill man gets 12 years for killing mother he thinks is still alive
Teresa Allen: I was cured of HIV VIRUS with the used of natural herbs, My name is Teresa Allen, am here to explore the wonderful and most safe cure for HIV&AIDS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
sandra: The hepatitis B virus (HBV) infects liver cells.i tried medicals drugs several times but to no avail,rarely effective on the infection, and so the virus typically returns after the treatment ends....

Switzerland to return US$320m stolen by Nigerian dictator
ANSLEY: MY NAME IS ANSLEY KATE: FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I...